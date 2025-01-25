US company unveils $300 million doomsday bunker featuring elite suites and futuristic robotic staff

A US-based company has unveiled an extravagant $300 million doomsday bunker complex designed to shield ultra-wealthy individuals from global disasters. According to Forbes, the Aerie project is set to open in 2026 and promises unrivalled luxury alongside state-of-the-art security. A US company unveiled a $300 million doomsday bunker offering ultra-wealthy clients top-tier security, luxury, and medical care.(Image credits: safe-us.com)

(Also read: Jerusalem newlyweds forced to have first dance in underground bunker as Iran rains missiles on Israel)

A fortress for the elite

Named after the resting places of birds of prey, Aerie will offer White House-level security, AI-powered medical suites, and a network of luxury bunkers across 50 US cities, with plans for 1,000 affiliate locations worldwide. The first of these will open in Virginia next year, with a staggering $300 million construction cost.

"We created Aerie to provide protection to vulnerable clients who want more than a fortified home or yacht," said Al Corbi, founder and president of Strategically Armoured & Fortified Environments (SAFE), the Virginia-based company behind the project. "Our residences will offer the ultimate in privacy and security, blending high-end luxury with life-saving protection."

Unmatched protection and opulence

The bunkers will be designed to withstand severe global threats, including nuclear fallout and electromagnetic pulses. Each residence will be equipped with SCIF-compliant (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities) environments, ensuring top-tier security and discretion for clients.

Aerie will cater to a range of needs, featuring AI-driven medical suites, gourmet dining, wellness programmes, and luxury amenities such as indoor swimming pools, cold plunge centres, bowling alleys, and climbing walls. The individual bunkers will cost up to $20 million each, and the first Virginia location will house 625 of the world’s wealthiest individuals during a global crisis.

Multiple membership options

According to Naomi Corbi, SAFE’s director of medical preparedness, Aerie will offer various membership tiers, with the most affordable option suitable for a "moderately successful CEO" and the top-tier "Asylum Membership" reserved for invited guests only. Residences will range from 2,000-square-foot suites to underground penthouses exceeding 20,000 square feet.

The bunkers will feature multi-layer biometric authentication, advanced security measures, and hardened elevators that transport residents to their subterranean homes, potentially 200 feet below ground. All apartments and suites will be underground, with the exception of a rooftop penthouse that promises to be the ultimate symbol of luxury, resilience, and exclusivity.

Virtual panoramic views and top-tier medical care

In addition to its world-class security, the complex will boast interactive walls, ceilings, and lighting that simulate panoramic views, creating an illusion of life atop a cliff. The underground spaces will include an interactive swimming pool, wellness facilities, and medical services, including a hyperbaric chamber and robot-managed therapies.