Jerusalem newlyweds forced to have first dance in underground bunker as Iran rains missiles on Israel

A heartwarming video of a couple amid Iran’s attack on Israel has surfaced on social media. The newlyweds, who were forced to rush to an underground shelter after Iran blasted nearly 200 ballistic missiles, had their first dance in the bunker. The image shows a couple in Jerusalem having their first dance inside a bunker during Iran’s attack on Israel. (X/@Saul_Sadka)

“Iran couldn't stop the joy at this Jerusalem wedding even for a moment,” X user Saul Sadka wrote while sharing the video. The footage, captured inside an underground bunker, shows the newlyweds with their guests.

Dressed in wedding attire, they perform their first dance. In the dimly lit and cramped bunker, the unnamed couple sways lovingly while looking into each other's eyes.

IDF warned the citizens of the attack by sounding air sirens across Israel at 19:30 local time. The citizens were instructed to take shelter in the underground bunkers.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The video has gone viral, prompting people to post varied reactions. While most saw the news positively, some disagreed and dropped negative comments.

Social media reactions:

“They will remember this moment forever,” posted an X user. Another added, “Mazel Tov to the beautiful couple!” Mazel tov is a common Jewish expression at happy events like bar mitzvah or weddings.

A third expressed, “May they have many happy years together.” A fourth wrote, “Nice to see a good story come out of all this mayhem. We all need to hold onto stories like this to keep our perspective and balance in an unbalanced world.”

On Tuesday evening, Iran launched a barrage of missiles towards Israel. According to Israel, nearly 200 Iranian missiles were intercepted. This is Iran’s second attack on Israel this year.

“Iran made a big mistake tonight and it will pay for it,” said Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, following the attack. “The regime in Iran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to retaliate against our enemies,” he added.