Raw footage of Iranian missile rain over Israel: Weapons set night sky ablaze

A video showing a barrage of missiles lighting up the night sky over Jerusalem has surfaced on social media. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) posted the shocking raw footage on X. The image gives a glimpse of Iranian missiles across the Israeli sky. (X/@IDF)

“RAW FOOTAGE: Watch as Iranian missiles rain over the Old City in Jerusalem, a holy site for Muslims, Christians and Jews. This is the target of the Iranian regime: everyone,” the organisation wrote. The video shows multiple weapons streaking across the sky of Jerusalem.

While most of the weapons were intercepted by Israel's advanced Iron Dome defence system, a few breached it. Reportedly, locals spotted the debris from the intercepted missiles all over the country.

Iran reportedly fired around 200 missiles during the evening of October 1, and visuals of the attack have taken over social media.

What did Israel say about the attack?

“This evening, Iran made a big mistake — and it will pay for it,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of the security cabinet meeting, reported the Washington Post. “The regime in Tehran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and to exact a price from our enemies,” he added.

Shortly after the attack concluded, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari reportedly said, “This attack will have consequences.” The leader added, “We have plans, and we will operate at the place and time we decide.”

Why did Iran attack Israel?

The strike was said to be in retaliation for the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah in Beirut last week. The killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July is also referenced as being a reason behind the strike. Though Israel has not admitted to being behind Haniyeh's death, it is widely believed that the country was behind the attack.

At around 7:30 Pm on Tuesday, sirens were heard in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, parts of the West Bank and the Negev, with the IDF ordering Israelis to go to their nearest bomb shelter. The authorities said that missiles had been launched.

This incident added fuel to the ongoing hostilities between the nations.