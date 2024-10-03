Chilling footage: Iranian media releases video of missile attacks on Israel

A video reportedly showing a barrage of missiles launched at Israel on October 1 evening has surfaced on social media. As per reports, the raw footage was released by an Iranian news agency. The chilling footage has left many horrified. Iranian media shared a video of missiles launched towards Israel in a recent attack. (Screengrab)

“An Iranian news agency released footage of what they are claiming as missiles launched towards Israel last night. Israel said more than 180 missiles were launched at them from Iran with military air defences intercepting as many as possible,” Dailymail wrote as they re-shared the video on their social media account.

The clip opens with a text insert which reads, “Iranian media shows off missile launches at Israel.” The clip shows the weapons launching from the ground and taking over the skies in seconds.

Iran’s attack on Israel:

Iran's recent attack on Israel, the second this year following the first strike in April, has further heightened the tension between the two nations. The attack involved the launch of almost 200 ballistic missiles, with Israel claiming interception of most, but some reportedly striking central and southern Israel.

Read More: Iran attacks Israel live updates

Why did Iran attack Israel?

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement that the strike has been "in line with the legitimate right of the nation to defend itself.” adding that it was a retaliation for the "violation of Iran’s sovereignty and the martyrdom.”

According to a BBC report, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ordered the attack.

Israel's reaction to the attack:

“Iran made a big mistake tonight and it will pay for it,” said Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. “The regime in Iran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to retaliate against our enemies," he added.

Reportedly, during a cabinet meeting, he said that Iran’s missile attack “failed” as it was “thwarted thanks to Israel’s air defence array”.

As per the outlet, defence minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement: "Iran has not learned a simple lesson - those who attack the state of Israel pay a heavy price," He further vowed vengeance.