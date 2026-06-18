US grass cutter earns over 10 lakh, drives Audi: Indian influencer claims in viral video

An Indian content creator's Instagram video has ignited a fierce debate online after he claimed that blue-collar jobs in America pay well enough to afford luxury assets. In the clip, he showcased a roadside car and explained that he met a local lawnmower worker who earns an impressive ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh, enabling him to drive an Audi. While Yadav highlighted the dignity of labour and hourly wages in the US, the viral post met with sharp scepticism from some social media users, who quickly pointed out the hidden costs of immigration and the realities of American poverty.

The Indian content creator whose video has sparked a debate on Instagram. (Instagram/@ishuyadav_rj02)

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“In America, even basic jobs like cutting grass are well paid,” Instagram user Ishvar Yadav wrote. He added, “Whether it’s lawn mowing, cleaning, or maintenance work — people earn with dignity, proper pay, and hourly value.”

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He explained, “Here, no work is considered ‘small’ — skills and effort always get rewarded. This is not about comparison... it's about understanding how different systems value work.”

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{{^usCountry}} In the video, Yadav says he met a man who cuts grass but can afford an Audi with his income. Yadav then pans the camera to show a car parked on the side of the road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, Yadav says he met a man who cuts grass but can afford an Audi with his income. Yadav then pans the camera to show a car parked on the side of the road. {{/usCountry}}

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The Indian man continues that even though the Audi owner cuts grass, he earns between ₹10 lakh and ₹15 lakh.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Ishvar Yadav. This report will be updated when he responds.)

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What did social media say?

The post sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many users asking for advice on moving to the USA. One individual commented, "It is easy to show this kind of life but tough to get it."

Another sceptic chimed in, "You are not showing the full truth. Tell me how much it needs to relocate there. It’s costly." Meanwhile, a third user pointed out the economic realities of the country, writing, "Are you sure everyone would have such income? You do know poverty exists in America, too."

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According to his Instagram profile, Ishvar Yadav originally hails from Rajasthan but currently resides in the United States. He frequently documents his American journey through engaging videos, focusing heavily on local job opportunities, lifestyle trends, and career prospects in the country.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)