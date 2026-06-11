'No workout, no family time': Indian man says working US hours comes at a health cost

Working late into the night to align with US work hours has long been a reality for many professionals in India's tech and corporate sectors. While some view it as a necessary part of working with global teams, others argue that the hidden costs are often overlooked. A recent LinkedIn post has reignited the conversation, with one professional describing the practice as a "slow health breakdown" rather than a sign of dedication. The viral post reignited discussions about night shifts. (Unsplash)

The post, shared by Shubham Shrivastava, resonated with many users who recounted their own experiences of disrupted sleep, burnout and declining health while working night shifts. The discussion soon sparked a broader debate about work culture, productivity and the price employees pay to stay connected across time zones.

Sharing his views on LinkedIn, Shrivastava wrote, "Working US hours from India isn't hustle. It's a slow health breakdown. Meetings start at 7 PM. You're 'done' by 10. Then your brain needs two hours to wind down. You sleep at midnight. Wake up at 8. Repeat."

He went on to describe how such schedules gradually affect daily life. "No workout. No walk. No real time with family. And somehow this has become a badge of honour in Indian tech."

Shrivastava also challenged the common advice that employees can simply make use of their mornings. "People say 'just use your mornings'. Sure, except you're running on seven hours of broken sleep, and your body doesn't care about your productivity hacks."

(Also Read: Radhika Ambani explains why she chose India over the US: ‘Trump was just becoming president…’)

Highlighting what he believes is the bigger issue, he added, “The real cost isn't the hours. It's what you're slowly giving up, your health, your relationships, the parts of life that actually matter. I'm not saying don't work hard. I'm saying the overlap culture has gone too far, and we've normalised something we shouldn't have. Someone needs to say it out loud.”