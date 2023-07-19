US police catches 'slippery suspect' from a bathroom

There are several videos and pictures on the Internet that show the interaction between animals and humans. Some of these videos are cute and might make you chuckle. Some others can turn out to be horrifying. And recently, one such incident was shared by Graham Police Department, United States on Facebook. They reported how a snake had slithered into a person's washroom and how it was later rescued.

US police catches snake.(Facebook/@Graham Police Department)

"Last night, officers responded to a home concerning a trespassing call. The caller was unsure how the trespasser had gotten inside and was surprised to discover the slippery suspect in the bathroom. Officers cleared the residence, and after a brief standoff, Sgt. Way made the apprehension. The suspect was removed and relocated without incident," wrote Graham Police Department on Facebook. They also shared a picture of a policeman holding the snake.

Take a look at the post shared by Graham Police Department here:

This post was shared on social media on July 17. Since being posted, the share has been liked more than 500 times. The clip has also received a flurry of comments. Many complimented the police and applauded their courage to take out the snake.

Check out what are people saying about this video here:

An individual joked, "He coulda had the house & everything in it too!." A second added, "Wow! An outstanding guy! Thank you for what you do." A third commented, "You’re the man, Way!!! I would have quit my job immediately!!!" "You’re the man, Way!!! I would have quit my job immediately!!!" expressed a fourth.

Earlier, another incident was reported where a snake was found in the bathroom. Hudson Snake Catching from Australia reported this incident on Facebook and wrote, “Carpet python gave a client a spook when they went to the bathroom today. Thanks to Anthony Jackson for relocating this guy from a property in Oxenford.”

