US teen wearing Spider-man costume gets bullied and attacked viciously, video goes viral

A 15-year-old US teenager, dresssed as superhero character Spider-Man was brutally beaten by bullies in New York. The incident happened recently and resulted in facial injuries to the teen.

According to a report by New York post, the teenager named Aydin Pedone, a middle schooler from Hudson Falls, was allegedly lured to a park by a group of teens who hurled taunts at him and beat him up.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which a girl from the group is seen attacking Aydin on his nose which causes him injury and blood starts pouring down his face.

According to the Hudson Falls Police Department, the girl who attacked Aydin was arrested and charged with one felony count of assault in the second degree. Her guardian was issued a juvenile appearance ticket and commanded to reach the Washington County Probation Department.

Aydin’s mother, Shellie Pedone took to social media and condemned the vicious attack on her teenage son. She also sent out a message to the parents to rein in such bullies.

“My son was attacked for the purpose of bored teenage entertainment, targeted for being different than them, and viciously attacked because of having the courage to stand out from the crowd and be himself,” wrote Shellie Pedone on Facebook.

“He has that kind of heart that only sees the good in people. Is this the kind of kid that deserves to have his nose broken, unprovoked, and witnessed by nearly a dozen peers standing around to watch, record and laugh at him?”

“Parents start paying attention to what your children are doing, who is influencing them while they grow, and how they treat others, especially before they get to middle school.”

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page was setup to fund Aydin's martial arts training in order to combat such situations in future. Several social media users recorded videos of support to him under the hashtag #aydinsheroes.