US woman finds rare pearl while eating clams, turns it into engagement ring

Many couples plan for months to design their engagement rings. They choose specific designs, shapes, and so much more. However, for one couple, their rare and truly special engagement ring came from inside a clam that they were enjoying at a restaurant!

How did the couple find the pearl?

US woman found a pearl in her clam and turned it into a ring.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sandy Sikorski and Ken Steinkamp have been going to The Bridge Restaurant and Raw Bar in downtown Westerly, Rhode Island on a regular basis for the past four years. As the restaurant overlooks Pawcatuck River, it has a variety of seafood to offer, reports Fox 8. So, when Sandy Sikorski and Ken Steinkamp ordered a plate of clams, they were in for a huge surprise. As the couple was enjoying their food, they suddenly spotted a rare mercinaria 9.5mm oval pearl in one of the clams. They later turned this pearl into their engagement ring.

Bridge Restaurant took to its Instagram to share this exciting news. They wrote, "We visited Bridge in December and enjoyed some fresh quahogs. In the last one, I found this mercinaria 9.5mm oval 'pearl'- very rare! We had Black Orchid Jewelers make it into an engagement ring for us!" They also shared a picture of the ring.

Take a look at this rare pearl engagement ring here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked close to 300 times. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to this news.

Check out what people are saying about it here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An individual wrote, "Beautiful ring and what a find! The work on the ring is fantastic." A second added, "It’s absolutely stunning!" A third posted, "Wow, what an amazing story, and the engagement ring is beautiful." A fourth shared, "Omg, that is awesome and beautiful!!! Congratulations, that’s a beautiful ring, and what a story!!!" A fourth commented, "That is very cool!!" What are your thoughts on this engagement ring?