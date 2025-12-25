Search
Thu, Dec 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

100 Christmas songs you can't miss: From Wham!'s cult classic to Sia's Snowman and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 09:23 pm IST

Here's a list of 100 greatest Christmas songs to celebrate the holidays

Christmas is here, and so is the list of 100 songs to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. From Wham!'s cult classic Last Christmas to Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You, there is a track for everyone, no matter the genre:

Top 100 Christmas songs
Top 100 Christmas songs
  1. All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey
  2. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee
  3. Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms
  4. Last Christmas – Wham!
  5. The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting...) – Nat King Cole
  6. White Christmas – Bing Crosby
  7. It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Andy Williams
  8. Holly Jolly Christmas – Burl Ives
  9. It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas – Perry Como or Michael Bublé
  10. Sleigh Ride – The Ronettes
  11. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! – Dean Martin
  12. A Marshmallow World – Dean Martin
  13. Blue Christmas – Elvis Presley
  14. Santa Claus Is Coming to Town – Frank Sinatra
  15. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – Judy Garland
  16. Silver Bells – Bing Crosby & Rosemary Clooney
  17. I’ll Be Home for Christmas – Bing Crosby
  18. Mele Kalikimaka – Bing Crosby & The Andrews Sisters
  19. (Everybody's Waitin' for) The Man with the Bag – Kay Starr
  20. Cool Yule – Louis Armstrong
  21. Zat You, Santa Claus? – Louis Armstrong
  22. Happy Holiday / The Holiday Season – Andy Williams
  23. Santa Baby – Eartha Kitt
  24. Run Rudolph Run – Chuck Berry
  25. Here Comes Santa Claus – Gene Autry
  26. Frosty the Snowman – Gene Autry
  27. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Gene Autry
  28. Baby, It’s Cold Outside – Ray Charles & Betty Carter
  29. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Darlene Love
  30. Feliz Navidad – José Feliciano
  31. Underneath the Tree – Kelly Clarkson
  32. Santa Tell Me – Ariana Grande
  33. Mistletoe – Justin Bieber
  34. Snowman – Sia
  35. Christmas Tree Farm – Taylor Swift
  36. Like It’s Christmas – Jonas Brothers
  37. Cozy Little Christmas – Katy Perry
  38. Merry Christmas – Ed Sheeran & Elton John
  39. DJ Play a Christmas Song – Cher
  40. One More Sleep – Leona Lewis
  41. Santa, Can’t You Hear Me – Kelly Clarkson & Ariana Grande
  42. Believe – Josh Groban (from The Polar Express)
  43. Wrap Me Up – Jimmy Fallon & Meghan Trainor
  44. Hallelujah – Pentatonix
  45. My Only Wish (This Year) – Britney Spears
  46. Candy Cane Lane – Sia
  47. Present Without a Bow – Kacey Musgraves
  48. Officially Christmas – Dan + Shay
  49. Make It To Christmas – Alessia Cara
  50. You Make It Feel Like Christmas – Gwen Stefani ft. Blake Shelton
  51. This Christmas – Donny Hathaway
  52. What Christmas Means to Me – Stevie Wonder
  53. Someday at Christmas – Stevie Wonder
  54. Santa Claus Is Coming to Town – The Jackson 5
  55. I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus – The Jackson 5
  56. Silent Night – The Temptations
  57. Merry Christmas Baby – Otis Redding
  58. Every Day Will Be Like a Holiday – William Bell
  59. Back Door Santa – Clarence Carter
  60. Give Love on Christmas Day – The Jackson 5
  61. Wonderful Christmastime – Paul McCartney
  62. Step Into Christmas – Elton John
  63. Happy Xmas (War Is Over) – John Lennon & Yoko Ono
  64. Fairytale of New York – The Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
  65. Christmas Wrapping – The Waitresses
  66. Father Christmas – The Kinks
  67. Thank God It's Christmas – Queen
  68. 2000 Miles – The Pretenders
  69. Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24 – Trans-Siberian Orchestra
  70. Do They Know It’s Christmas? – Band Aid
  71. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town – Bruce Springsteen
  72. Merry Xmas Everybody – Slade
  73. I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday – Wizzard
  74. Driving Home for Christmas – Chris Rea
  75. Don’t Shoot Me Santa – The Killers
  76. O Holy Night – Celine Dion or Josh Groban
  77. Carol of the Bells – Libera or Pentatonix
  78. Joy to the World – Nat King Cole
  79. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing – Amy Grant
  80. O Come, All Ye Faithful – Faith Hill
  81. The First Noel – Carrie Underwood
  82. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen – Barenaked Ladies ft. Sarah McLachlan
  83. Deck the Halls – Nat King Cole
  84. Little Drummer Boy – Bing Crosby & David Bowie
  85. Angels We Have Heard on High – Josh Groban
  86. Away in a Manger – Martina McBride
  87. O Little Town of Bethlehem – Elvis Presley
  88. We Three Kings – Dolly Parton
  89. The Twelve Days of Christmas – John Denver & The Muppets
  90. We Wish You a Merry Christmas – Love to Sing
  91. You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch – Thurl Ravenscroft
  92. I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas – Gayla Peevey
  93. Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer – Elmo & Patsy
  94. Dominick the Donkey – Lou Monte
  95. Christmas Time Is Here – Vince Guaraldi Trio (from Charlie Brown)
  96. Hard Candy Christmas – Dolly Parton
  97. If We Make It Through December – Merle Haggard
  98. River – Joni Mitchell
  99. Merry Christmas from the Family – Robert Earl Keen
  100. The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late) – Alvin & The Chipmunks

News / Trending / US / 100 Christmas songs you can't miss: From Wham!'s cult classic to Sia's Snowman and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On