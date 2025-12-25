100 Christmas songs you can't miss: From Wham!'s cult classic to Sia's Snowman and more
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 09:23 pm IST
Here's a list of 100 greatest Christmas songs to celebrate the holidays
Christmas is here, and so is the list of 100 songs to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. From Wham!'s cult classic Last Christmas to Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You, there is a track for everyone, no matter the genre:
- All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey
- Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee
- Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms
- Last Christmas – Wham!
- The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting...) – Nat King Cole
- White Christmas – Bing Crosby
- It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Andy Williams
- Holly Jolly Christmas – Burl Ives
- It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas – Perry Como or Michael Bublé
- Sleigh Ride – The Ronettes
- Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! – Dean Martin
- A Marshmallow World – Dean Martin
- Blue Christmas – Elvis Presley
- Santa Claus Is Coming to Town – Frank Sinatra
- Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas – Judy Garland
- Silver Bells – Bing Crosby & Rosemary Clooney
- I’ll Be Home for Christmas – Bing Crosby
- Mele Kalikimaka – Bing Crosby & The Andrews Sisters
- (Everybody's Waitin' for) The Man with the Bag – Kay Starr
- Cool Yule – Louis Armstrong
- Zat You, Santa Claus? – Louis Armstrong
- Happy Holiday / The Holiday Season – Andy Williams
- Santa Baby – Eartha Kitt
- Run Rudolph Run – Chuck Berry
- Here Comes Santa Claus – Gene Autry
- Frosty the Snowman – Gene Autry
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Gene Autry
- Baby, It’s Cold Outside – Ray Charles & Betty Carter
- Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Darlene Love
- Feliz Navidad – José Feliciano
- Underneath the Tree – Kelly Clarkson
- Santa Tell Me – Ariana Grande
- Mistletoe – Justin Bieber
- Snowman – Sia
- Christmas Tree Farm – Taylor Swift
- Like It’s Christmas – Jonas Brothers
- Cozy Little Christmas – Katy Perry
- Merry Christmas – Ed Sheeran & Elton John
- DJ Play a Christmas Song – Cher
- One More Sleep – Leona Lewis
- Santa, Can’t You Hear Me – Kelly Clarkson & Ariana Grande
- Believe – Josh Groban (from The Polar Express)
- Wrap Me Up – Jimmy Fallon & Meghan Trainor
- Hallelujah – Pentatonix
- My Only Wish (This Year) – Britney Spears
- Candy Cane Lane – Sia
- Present Without a Bow – Kacey Musgraves
- Officially Christmas – Dan + Shay
- Make It To Christmas – Alessia Cara
- You Make It Feel Like Christmas – Gwen Stefani ft. Blake Shelton
- This Christmas – Donny Hathaway
- What Christmas Means to Me – Stevie Wonder
- Someday at Christmas – Stevie Wonder
- Santa Claus Is Coming to Town – The Jackson 5
- I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus – The Jackson 5
- Silent Night – The Temptations
- Merry Christmas Baby – Otis Redding
- Every Day Will Be Like a Holiday – William Bell
- Back Door Santa – Clarence Carter
- Give Love on Christmas Day – The Jackson 5
- Wonderful Christmastime – Paul McCartney
- Step Into Christmas – Elton John
- Happy Xmas (War Is Over) – John Lennon & Yoko Ono
- Fairytale of New York – The Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
- Christmas Wrapping – The Waitresses
- Father Christmas – The Kinks
- Thank God It's Christmas – Queen
- 2000 Miles – The Pretenders
- Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24 – Trans-Siberian Orchestra
- Do They Know It’s Christmas? – Band Aid
- Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town – Bruce Springsteen
- Merry Xmas Everybody – Slade
- I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday – Wizzard
- Driving Home for Christmas – Chris Rea
- Don’t Shoot Me Santa – The Killers
- O Holy Night – Celine Dion or Josh Groban
- Carol of the Bells – Libera or Pentatonix
- Joy to the World – Nat King Cole
- Hark! The Herald Angels Sing – Amy Grant
- O Come, All Ye Faithful – Faith Hill
- The First Noel – Carrie Underwood
- God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen – Barenaked Ladies ft. Sarah McLachlan
- Deck the Halls – Nat King Cole
- Little Drummer Boy – Bing Crosby & David Bowie
- Angels We Have Heard on High – Josh Groban
- Away in a Manger – Martina McBride
- O Little Town of Bethlehem – Elvis Presley
- We Three Kings – Dolly Parton
- The Twelve Days of Christmas – John Denver & The Muppets
- We Wish You a Merry Christmas – Love to Sing
- You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch – Thurl Ravenscroft
- I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas – Gayla Peevey
- Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer – Elmo & Patsy
- Dominick the Donkey – Lou Monte
- Christmas Time Is Here – Vince Guaraldi Trio (from Charlie Brown)
- Hard Candy Christmas – Dolly Parton
- If We Make It Through December – Merle Haggard
- River – Joni Mitchell
- Merry Christmas from the Family – Robert Earl Keen
- The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late) – Alvin & The Chipmunks
