Amazon techie earning 11 lakh/month has 1 house in US, 4 properties in India, Range Rover — but no emergency fund

An Amazon employee working in the US has opened up about his salary and expenses — saying he does not feel financially secure despite his six-figure package. Eshaan Jain spoke to Business Insider about how much he earns and spends living in Seattle. The senior product manager at Amazon said his total compensation is close to $300,000 in the US, and Amazon provides him with health insurance too.

Salary as Amazon product manager

An Indian-origin techie opens up about his salary and expenses as an Amazon employee in the US (Representational image generated using AI)

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“My current total compensation is $285,000. Even though I earned close to $300,000 when I signed on to my new job, I still don't feel financially secure,” Jain revealed.

A salary of USD 300,000 equals roughly INR 2.8 crore — not a small figure by any stretch of imagination.

His take-home pay is is about $12,000 after taxes and 401(k) contributions — which is roughly equivalent to ₹11 lakh per month.

Despite this, Jain feels that his salary does not stretch far enough to support his growing family, especially as he is the only earning member.

(Also read:₹51,000 a month for a decent life’: Amazon employee breaks down Bengaluru expenses"> ‘ ₹51,000 a month for a decent life’: Amazon employee breaks down Bengaluru expenses)

A home of one’s own

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{{^usCountry}} Jain and his wife, along with their child, live in a four-bedroom single-family home in a suburb of Seattle. They are expecting another child in November. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jain and his wife, along with their child, live in a four-bedroom single-family home in a suburb of Seattle. They are expecting another child in November. {{/usCountry}}

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“Being in a single-income household with a wife, a child, and another kid on the way feels tight with the rising costs of healthcare, childcare, and living expenses,” said the Indian-origin techie.

Jain spends around $5,000 ( ₹4.7 lakh) a month on mortgage, which takes up a huge chunk of his in-hand salary. “I bought my house in 2023. My mortgage is about $5,000 a month, including taxes and insurance,” he told Business Insider.

Other properties and investments

The house is not the only property that Jain owns. The Amazon techie aims to retire by 50, and is therefore saving aggressively. Part of his portfolio includes three to four properties in India.

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“ I contribute about $2,000 a month to my 401(k) and about another $2,000 a month in cash. In total, I save roughly $50,000 a year,” he revealed.

(Also read: Indian techie working at Amazon reveals cost of living in Dublin: ‘I earn €70K to €90K, save 30 to 40%’)

Most of his investments are in stocks and “physical assets like gold and silver.”

The rationale behind investing in multiple properties is to generate rental income.

“I'm investing heavily in stocks, physical assets like gold and silver, and investment properties to generate enough income for early retirement. I have about three to four investment properties back in my home country, in India,” he explained.

No emergency fund

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In spite of his impressive income and investments, Eshaan Jain has not worked on building an emergency fund. He does not believe in keeping cash reserves.

“I reinvest most of my savings back into my existing portfolios. I rely on access to credit cards and support from friends and family in an emergency, rather than keeping cash reserves,” said the Amazon employee.

He is now planning to build an education fund for his children, with an aim of contributing at least $500 per month.

Expenses as a family in Seattle

Apart from housing costs, Jain says day-to-day expenses in Seattle add up quickly for a single-income family. Utilities cost around $800 a month, while employer-sponsored health insurance for the family comes to nearly $750 monthly.

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Transportation, groceries, and childcare take up a large chunk of the family budget as well. Jain pays $630 every month for his Tesla, while his Range Rover is fully paid off, though fuel and insurance for both vehicles still cost hundreds of dollars monthly.

The family spends nearly $1,500 a month shopping at Costco, along with another $400–500 on groceries elsewhere. Since his wife is not currently working, childcare expenses also feel significant, with nannies costing between $100 and $250 per day when required. Dining out, upcoming travel to India, and preparations for their second child have further added to expenses.

He also has around $20,000 in personal debt from travel and other expenses incurred last year.

(Also read: Indian-origin couple wonders if $5.5 million is enough to retire in India; Netizens chip in)

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