Aurora Borealis alert! Geomagnetic storm to dazzle these US states - See list
A geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for today, allowing northern lights visibility across the US. Check the list of states where it will be visible.
Skywatchers across the US may be in for an extraordinary spectacle this week, as a geomagnetic storm brings the northern lights to several states in the country. The NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G3(strong) geomagnetic storm watch for October 2.
Also Read: Northern Lights to Autumn Star: Night skies to light up this week in these states
When will Northern Lights be most visible in the US states?
NOAA also stated that geomagnetic storm conditions are expected to continue throughout the evening, fueled by the ongoing impact of a high-speed solar wind storm, according to Space.com. The stream is currently barreling toward Earth at speeds of 700 to 800 kilometres per second, raising the likelihood of seeing the aurora borealis further south than usual.
According to NOAA's Kp index forecast, the geomagnetic storm is expected to peak between 5 pm and 8 pm EDT with the Kp index reaching an estimated 5.67, placing it firmly within G2levels, as per Space.com.
List of states set to experience Northern Lights
The following are the US states that can potentially witness the phenomenon on Thursday.
Alaska
Washington
Idaho
Montana
North Dakota
Minnesota
Wisconsin
According to Space.com, if G2 (Moderate)geomagnetic storm levels are reached, the auroras could extend further south than initially expected, potentially becoming visible in regions such as Michigan, New York, northern Illinois, and other mid-latitude states.
Tips for viewing northern lights in the US
To maximize chances of seeing the auroras, skywatchers are advised to head to a location far from city lights where pollution is minimal or nonexistent. Choose a spot with a clear, northward-facing view and an unobstructed horizon.
The best time to observe the northern lights is between midnight and 2 am local time. Skywatchers must be patient as auroras often appear in waves, starting faintly before becoming more vibrant.