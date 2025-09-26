Brain teaser: Only 1 in 10 people can solve this mind bending riddle

Who does not enjoy a good brain teaser? These mind-bending puzzles have entertained people for generations, sparking curiosity and sharpening problem-solving skills. Today, artificial intelligence is adding a fresh twist by generating riddles that captivate both the young and the old. If you enjoy such challenges, we have created a special AI-powered puzzle just for you to solve. Readers were challenged with a classic riddle created using AI that relied on wordplay rather than logic.(Image generated using AI)

(Also read: Brain teaser: Can you crack this simple yet mind twisting puzzle?)

The puzzle question

The riddle created with the help of AI reads: “What comes once in a minute, twice in a moment, but never in a thousand years?”

At first glance, the question may seem almost impossible to solve. However, the brilliance of this puzzle lies not in complicated calculations but in the elegance of simple wordplay.

Why brain teasers remain popular

Brain teasers have timeless appeal, captivating people of all ages. For children, they are an enjoyable way to sharpen cognitive skills and inspire creative thinking. For adults, they act as a mental workout, keeping the mind sharp while offering a refreshing break from everyday routines.

In today’s fast-paced world, these quick yet thought-provoking challenges provide a welcome pause, inviting people to slow down and engage with words and ideas in a playful manner. Their universal charm is why riddles continue to flourish, whether in classrooms, family gatherings, or casual conversations.

The answer revealed

The solution to the riddle is surprisingly simple. The answer is the letter M. It appears once in the word minute, twice in the word moment, and not at all in the phrase a thousand years.

What makes this riddle especially delightful is its playful use of language. It reminds us that solutions are often hidden in plain sight, revealed only when we look at things from a different perspective.