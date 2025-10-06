Google techie takes his mother to San Francisco office: ‘Can never forget this day

An Indian man working as a Product Manager at YouTube within Google has gone viral for a heartfelt gesture that touched thousands online. Abhijay Vuyyuru, identified through his Instagram handle, took his mother to Google’s San Francisco office and shared an emotional clip capturing the moment. An Indian man touched hearts as he took his mother to Google’s San Francisco office.(Instagram/abhijayarora_)

In the video, Vuyyuru can be seen guiding his mother through various parts of the Google office, showing her around different workspaces and later sitting down to share a meal in the office cafeteria.

Emotional words for his mother

The post carried a moving caption dedicated to his mother. Vuyyuru wrote:

"I can never forget this day. I showed my mom my office! I took her to Google San Francisco. She sacrificed everything for me. My support system – those who unconditionally stood with me in the thick and thin – my Mom. Who made sure I felt comfortable every time I changed school and ingrained in me the importance of putting efforts. Who woke up with me at 4 am during high school so that I made it to class and made sure I lived the best life with our limited means. Whatever little I can offer in this life won’t do justice to your sacrifices, mom. This one’s for you, Mom! And now I want to give it back, and impact more people beyond just myself."

Take a look here at the video:

Users react with warmth

The post quickly drew heartwarming reactions from social media users, many of whom resonated with the emotions. One user commented, “She must be so proud.” Another said, “Your mom’s smile says it all, what a proud moment.” A third added, “I don't want tips....I am just happy.”

Others praised the sentiment behind the gesture. One wrote, “Behind every successful child is a mother’s sacrifice, this proves it once again.” Another commented, “This is so heartwarming” A user said, “You’ve made every Indian son feel this moment.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)