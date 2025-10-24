Coca-Cola recalls over 70,000 cans in Texas over contamination fears

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall of several Coca-Cola beverages following concerns over potential contamination. The agency warned that the affected drinks may contain foreign material, including metal, which could pose health risks to consumers. Coca-Cola products are being recalled in Texas over possible contamination fears (AFP)

The recall applies to Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Coca-Cola, and Sprite 12-ounce cans sold in 12-, 24-, and 35-pack cases. While the issue currently affects only retailers in Texas, the recall could expand to other US states if further contamination is found.

What’s affected under the Coca-Cola recall

The recall was initiated by Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages LLC, a regional bottling partner of the Coca-Cola Company. The affected products include:

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 12-ounce cans (12 and 35 packs) — 1,115 units

Coca-Cola 12-ounce cans (24 and 35 packs) — 2,322 units

Sprite 12-ounce cans (12 and 35 packs) — 791 units

In total, more than 70,000 cans of Coca-Cola products could be affected by the recall, according to the FDA’s enforcement report. Each product is linked to specific batch codes, such as FEB0226MAA and JUN2926MAA, which can be found on the packaging.

Class II recall: what it means for consumers

The FDA has classified this as a Class II recall, which refers to situations where a product “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences,” though the likelihood of serious injury or long-term health effects is considered remote.

What to do if you’ve purchased the recalled products

Consumers are urged to check the packaging for the listed batch codes and avoid drinking the beverages if they match the recalled numbers. Retailers have been instructed to pull affected stock from shelves, and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages has begun coordinating with distributors and stores to ensure removal of the contaminated cans.

You can check out the affected batch codes here.

Those who have consumed the recalled drinks and are experiencing any signs of injury or illness are advised to seek medical attention immediately and report the issue to the FDA’s consumer complaint system.