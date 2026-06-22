Who is Dasha Kilpatrick? Texas healthcare worker's row with Muslim women at HEB store viral

A video has gone viral from Conroe, Texas, in which a healthcare worker can be seen hurling racial slurs at two Muslim women at a H.E.B store in Conroe, Texas.

The Texas healthcare worker seen in the viral video confrontation with Muslim women at a HEB store in Conroe. (X/@Sassafrass_84)

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The video has been widely shared on social media, triggering accounts on both ends of the political spectrum to react. The confrontation with the two Muslim women was recorded by one of the women as it happened and it went viral.

The video created a lot of buzz. As a result, internet sleuths tried to find more about the woman, more specifically her identity. A major clue dropped when a GiveSendGo for her in which she was identified as only 'Dasha,' came up. But an influencer dug deeper found out more details about Dasha.

Influencer Claims To Identify Viral Woman

A social media influencer named TizzyEnt used the first name provided to reveal that the woman in question is Dasha Kilpatrick. He claimed that Dasha Kilpatrick is a 25-year-old message therapist at Inner Light Holistic Healing.

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{{^usCountry}} Some social media posts claim that Dasha Kilpatrick has been fired by Inner Light Holistic healing. However, the GiveSendGo campaign does not mention the healthcare group firing her. Nor has the group released a statement addressing the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some social media posts claim that Dasha Kilpatrick has been fired by Inner Light Holistic healing. However, the GiveSendGo campaign does not mention the healthcare group firing her. Nor has the group released a statement addressing the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, TizzyEnt, in the video where he revealed the details about the Kilpatrick, also provided information on Dasha Kilpatrick's alleged social media account. He noted that Kilpatrick has been sharing and posting anti-Muslin content on social media regularly.

Ht.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the claims.

Here's the video:

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What Did Dasha Kilpatrick Say

Dasha Kilpatrick is seen in the video holding her shopping cart at the H.E.B and confronting two Muslim women.

"Get the f*** out of here. You're really not welcome in this state or this country," Kilpatrick can be heard saying in the video. “You work with people of that culture. What matters is that you worship a terrorist who is a warlord, a pedophile, and Islam is a terrorist organization.”

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One of the Muslim women she was confronting states, "Yeah. because you're not educated."

To which she says: "I'm very educated on this subject. You need to leave. You're not welcome here. This is not a Muslim country. This is a Christian country."