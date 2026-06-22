Trump's ex-defense secretary 's bombshell claim on US-Iran deal as Switzerland talks continue

Former Trump US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has voiced sharp concerns over the newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the United States and Iran, saying he has "serious questions about several parts of the agreement in the NBC News' Meet the Press show. Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks on NBC's Meet the Press about concerns over the new US-Iran deal.

Esper raises red flags over Iran Deal and Strait of Hormuz Speaking to Meet the Press, Esper said, “I like the fact that we've extended the ceasefire. I like the fact that the Strait is being opened up... And I like the fact that we're getting into a nuclear talks.” He added, “When I look at the MOU, there are many of the points that I have serious questions about and concerns about…I think in many ways, it's a wait and see.”

Explaining his biggest worry, Esper said, “My principal concern has been that it appears that too many of the incentives, in my view, have been given up front instead of later in the deal when we've seen much more progress on the nuclear aspects of whatever potential agreement comes from this.”

When asked if the Trump administration was being too trusting of Iran, Esper pushed back, saying, “I don't think they trust the Iranians. Nobody trusts the Iranians. I think they put a deal on the table.” He added, “There's a lot more of this football game to play out. We're maybe only in the second or third quarter,” noting that Lebanon “will continue to be a spoiler and threaten any talks.”

A major point of concern raised by Esper was the Strait of Hormuz. He said he was “concerned about language in the MOU that suggests that maybe after the 60 days, Iran would retain some type of ability to impose fees on shippers.”

Asked whether this could make the deal “worthless,” Esper said, “I think it would suggest clearly a strategic setback. We cannot allow the Iranians to control the strait of Hormuz, as much like we can't allow others to control the strait of Malak or the South China Sea...”

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He was also asked about a quote from Iran's Deputy Speaker of Parliament calling the Strait of Hormuz “Iran's atomic bomb.” Esper responded, “I don't want to suggest it is a nuclear weapon because we cannot allow them to get a nuclear weapon. But it has presented a nuclear tool… that they can threaten to use it, and it is a reusable tool, unlike a nuclear weapon, that they can shut down the global economy, that they can coerce the Arab Gulf States….even to threaten United States with regard to our military actions.”

He further warned, “The Iranians have learned that they could survive the brunt of US and Israeli military attacks. Despite how very successful they've been, the regime has been able to survive and withstand them and that's going to embolden them going forward."

Esper also addressed Israel's absence from the MOU negotiations, despite continued strikes on Lebanon even after a ceasefire was signed. He said it's unclear how much Israel was actually consulted, but stressed that Israel has a right to self-defense since Iran and Hezbollah pose an existential threat to it, unlike the threat faced by the US. He also pointed out that while 60-70% of Americans oppose the conflict, more than 70% of Israelis support continued action against Hezbollah, especially with both Trump and Netanyahu facing elections in the fall.

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What does the MOU actually says In simple terms, the MOU calls for a permanent end to fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon and gives both sides 60 days to work out a final deal. The US has agreed to lift its naval blockade on Iran and pull back troops from the region, while Iran has agreed to allow safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days.

The deal also promises Iran sanctions relief, access to frozen funds, and a $300 billion reconstruction plan, while Iran has agreed not to build nuclear weapons and to keep its nuclear program at current levels until a final deal is reached.