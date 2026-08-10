Did Dalton Ain't Worried and Sako separate? What we know as West Viriginia arrest reports go viral

Influencer Dalton Joseph Mermel, popular by his social media handle name 'Dalton Ain't Worried,' has sparked concerns among fans over his relationship with his partner, Ntsako, aka Sako.

Dalton Joseph Memel aka 'Dalton Ain't Worried' and his partner, Sako. (Dalton Ain't Worried/ Facebook)

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The source of the concerns is twofold: A distressing video posted by Dalton on social media. Though he did not say that he and Sako have split, there were hints to suggest that everything might not be well between the two. The other reason is Dalton's reported arrest in West Virginia in February.

Viral arrest records showed Dalton Joseph Mermel was charged with two counts of domestic dispute in February this year. Some claim the incident involved Sako, the records does not mention a dispute. Some reports claim that the arrest was related to an altercation Dalton had with his brother. The reports claimed that he pleaded not guilty and posted a $2000 bond to secure his release.

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{{^usCountry}} Ht.com could not independently confirm if the content creator was indeed detained or arrested over the domestic dispute charge in Wood County in February. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ht.com could not independently confirm if the content creator was indeed detained or arrested over the domestic dispute charge in Wood County in February. {{/usCountry}}

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Why Fans Think Dalton And Sako May Have Separated

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Millions of followers of Dalton Ain't Worried have been noticing that over the last few months that Dalton Mermel and Sako have not been appearing in videos together - something they used to do frequently back in the day. Then, when Dalton's video dropped, the suspicions of the fans were confirmed.

Shared early on Sunday morning, the video was captioned "Life's sad sometimes." It had the following hashtags: #marriedlife and #interracialcouples, indicating that the post refers to his married life with Sako.

“I've dealt with a lot of sadness in my life but there is nothing that could have prepared me for the sadness that I feel right now,” he said in the video. "My mother has terminal cancer, and she don't have very long to live.

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"And just saying that is like the saddest part about that is that ain't even the saddest thing that's going on in my life. Life is a bitch dude. It hurts. Life can hurt man.

“I always try to be positive though because I made it through some shit and everybody have a great day.”

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Video Sparks Concern Among Fans

Millions of fans and friends of the couple expressed concern after the recent video.

“What is happening with Sako and Dalton and why am I hearing about DV allegations,” wrote one fan.

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“Has anyone checked on Dalton? Anyone seen or heard from Sako? Really hope they’re both okay,” added another.

“Normally I don’t give af about Internet people’s personal life but that Dalton video had me sad,” added one. “I hate to see people’s mental health decline. Hopefully Sako is okay as well.”

“I guess I’m just not going to find out what that last Dalton and Sako video was about. I hope everything is okay with Dalton,” wrote one.

"Sako might "allegedly" have left Dalton. I have no one to talk about this with," added one.

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Dalton Joseph Mermel rose to prominence alongside his wife, Sako, during their years of journey as content creators. They posted humorous videos about marriage, interracial relationships, rural West Virginia life. They also have a daughter.

Sako, meanwhile, is a South African-American. She is originally from Johannesburg. She moved to the US with her family at age 11 and eventually settled in Ohio. She met Dalton on Tinder and moved to West Virginia after their early dates.