Did Flock Safety CEO Garrett Langley get doxxed? Netizens say he got a ‘taste of his own medicine’

Flock Safety CEO Garrett Langley has become the latest target of online backlash after social media users claimed to have shared his home address in response to his comments about privacy and public safety. The posts surfaced as criticism of Flock Safety intensified over its nationwide network of automated license plate readers (ALPRs), which privacy advocates say enable mass surveillance.

Flock Safety CEO Garrett Langley has become the latest target of online backlash after social media users claimed to have shared his home address in response to his comments about privacy and public safety. (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

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Last week, Langley appeared on Fox News' Saturday in America, where he argued that Americans must strike a "compromise" between privacy and safety.

The remarks quickly spread across X. Critics accused him of supporting surveillance while expecting privacy for himself.

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Why are X users targeting Garrett Langley?

During his Fox News interview, Langley said privacy and public safety should not be viewed as opposing goals.

"When people talk about just one of these, privacy or safety, they're prioritizing the wrong thing, and what we have to prioritize as a country is compromise. How do we have our safety, and how do we balance privacy?" he said.

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{{^usCountry}} His comments triggered thousands of reactions on X. Some users argued that Langley should experience the same loss of privacy they believe Flock's cameras impose on ordinary Americans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His comments triggered thousands of reactions on X. Some users argued that Langley should experience the same loss of privacy they believe Flock's cameras impose on ordinary Americans. {{/usCountry}}

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One viral post read, “Well, he asked for a compromise on privacy and people decided to take him up on it, just not in the way he meant.”

Newsweek reported that numerous X users circulated what they claimed was Langley's address and screenshots allegedly showing his house on Google Street View, which Langley allegedly asked to blur.

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Several posts also mocked the alleged circulation of Langley's home address, commenting that he had received "a taste of his own medicine." Hindustan Times has not independently verified claims that his address was authentic or that he was doxxed.

Another X user wrote, "Surely Garrett Langley should learn to 'compromise' since he wants to publically dox everyone else with flock cameras."

Senator Rand Paul also joined the critics' train about the Google Street View post and wrote, “Privacy for me, not for thee.”

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What is Flock Safety and why is it under criticism?

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The controversy follows months of mounting criticism against Flock Safety. More than 50 cities and towns have reportedly paused, rejected or cancelled contracts involving the company's camera systems this year, according to DeFlock, a grassroots organisation tracking the technology's use.

Flock Safety operates one of the largest automated license plate reader networks in the US. Law enforcement agencies across 49 states use the system to search vehicle movements in criminal investigations. Users of the technology have said that it has helped recover stolen vehicles and locate missing people.

However, civil liberties groups argue the technology allows widespread surveillance and increases the risk of abuse. A recent investigation by The Washington Post identified nearly 50 cases in which officers were accused or charged with misusing Flock's system. Some of these cases also include allegedly tracking current or former partners and family members.

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