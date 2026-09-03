Did Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole really ‘expose’ him? Viral cheating and $5M claims debunked

A viral X post claiming Kayla Nicole gave up $5 million for Travis Kelce, caught him cheating with her friend and later said she “built the man the world loves” is false. There is no credible evidence that Nicole made those claims or gave up millions in YouTube earnings for her relationship with Kelce. The post uses an older video from Nicole’s October 2024 appearance on Angel Reese’s Unapologetically Angel and pairs it with an unrelated beach photo.

What did viral post claim about Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce?

The viral Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce claims raise questions about cheating, $5M and what Nicole actually said. (Kayla Nicole/Instagram, Travis Kelce/Instagram)

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The X post claims Nicole gave up everything for Kelce, including a reported $5 million from YouTube. It also says she caught the NFL star cheating with her own friend and later said, “I built the man the world loves… but someone else got the happy ending.”

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{{^usCountry}} There is no verified public statement from Nicole matching those claims. There is also no evidence that she gave up $5 million in YouTube earnings because of her relationship with Kelce. The alleged cheating story has not been backed by a credible interview, report or statement from Nicole. What did Kayla Nicole actually say about Travis Kelce? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is no verified public statement from Nicole matching those claims. There is also no evidence that she gave up $5 million in YouTube earnings because of her relationship with Kelce. The alleged cheating story has not been backed by a credible interview, report or statement from Nicole. What did Kayla Nicole actually say about Travis Kelce? {{/usCountry}}

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The video attached to the post is from Nicole’s October 2024 appearance on Angel Reese’s Unapologetically Angel. The conversation included her past relationship with Kelce, online criticism and rumors about their finances.

Also Read: Did Travis Kelce really cheat on Taylor Swift? Truth behind viral 21-year-old Brazilian woman claim

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Nicole directly pushed back on the old claim that money caused problems between them. She said, “Do I look like anybody that would split anything? … Do I look like I would go 50/50 on bills?” She also said, “That was never an issue in our relationship, but it was definitely a rumor on the internet.”

She also spoke about the effect of online abuse, saying, “I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just, like, online chaos didn’t impact me, it does. Even to this day.”

The photo used with the viral post is unrelated and does not show Nicole, Kelce or Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce-Kayla Nicole relationship; Taylor Swift wedding

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole began dating in 2017 and had an on-and-off relationship for about five years before their final split in 2022.

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Also Read: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift buy Ohio lakefront home: Inside Chiefs star's new $5.35 million Bratenahl mansion

During that time, rumors about cheating and money circulated online, but Kelce denied the cheating claims, while both later pushed back on reports that finances caused their breakup.

Kelce went on to date Taylor Swift in 2023, and the two married at Madison Square Garden on July 3, 2026. In the latest update, Kelce spoke about the wedding on the New Heights podcast, calling it “The Best Night Of My Life” and saying the night went by in the “blink of an eye.”

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He also revealed that the couple wanted the celebration to feel private despite having about 1,000 guests.