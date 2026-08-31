Did Trump fall again? Truth behind viral video amid fresh health concerns

Rumours about President Donald Trump’s health resurfaced on social media after a viral video claimed he had “fallen again” while walking toward his presidential vehicle. Several X users also shared posts mocking the alleged incident.

President Donald Trump waves from the stairs of Air Force One upon his departure at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

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The viral clip showed a fake “breaking news” banner claiming, “Trump falls again! White House doctor breaks silence.”

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Did Trump fall again?

The viral video originated from a TikTok account that manipulated the a footage from July 24. The clip uses fabricated television-style graphics reading, “Trump falls again! White House doctor breaks silence.”

However, independent fact-checking has confirmed that the circulating clip was generated using artificial intelligence and is not a real event or “breaking news.” The original, unedited footage shows Trump entering his vehicle without collapsing.

An X user also wrote, “Social media posts shared a manipulated clip in July 2026 showing Trump appearing to buckle and fall near his vehicle. Fact-checkers and digital experts confirmed the footage was fabricated. Authentic footage shows him entering his vehicle without collapsing.”

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{{^usCountry}} The claims come after another false came that arised last month where another viral video showed Trump collapsing beside his limousine. AFP Fact Check traced the clip to the original TikTok upload and found that it was based on genuine footage filmed on July 1, when Trump departed the White House for North Dakota to attend an event marking the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The claims come after another false came that arised last month where another viral video showed Trump collapsing beside his limousine. AFP Fact Check traced the clip to the original TikTok upload and found that it was based on genuine footage filmed on July 1, when Trump departed the White House for North Dakota to attend an event marking the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. {{/usCountry}}

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The authentic video, originally shared by Fox News, shows Trump walking gingerly before stepping into his vehicle. He does not collapse or require assistance.

Fact-checkers also identified several visual inconsistencies typical of AI-generated media. In one frame, a Secret Service agent’s body appears to merge unnaturally with the nearby vehicle. Hive Moderation’s AI detection system also concluded that the footage was likely generated using AI.

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The latest wave of misinformation gained traction after X users circulated the TikTok video mocking Trump's fall. One user joked that Trump’s “heavy diapers” cushioned his fall and wrote, “Heavy Diapers blamed for Trump fall. They also provide cushioning that saved his ass.”

Another user wrote, "@realDonaldTrump just farted and made himself fall down - again.

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Trump’s health remains under scrutiny

The fabricated video spread against the backdrop of continued public discussion about Trump’s health. At 80, Trump remains the oldest person to serve as US president, and videos of his gait have frequently drawn attention online.

Earlier this year, Trump’s physician said the president was in “excellent health” following his annual physical examination, while recommending weight loss. The medical report also said Trump takes cholesterol medication and aspirin for cardiac prevention.

Although authentic videos have occasionally shown Trump walking slowly or holding railings while climbing stairs, there has been no verified report that he recently fell to the ground.

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