Did Usher really use a clone body during New Jersey concert? Yeah singer breaks silence on viral clips

Usher refuted allegations that he employed a "clone" or body double during a recent concert, following the emergence of footage from a performance in New Jersey that raised questions about the authenticity of the performer on stage.

Usher dismissed allegations of a clone at his New Jersey concert, following viral videos that questioned his identity.

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The speculation began when videos recorded at his performance on August 7 at MetLife Stadium circulated on social media.

In various online clips, Usher's face is concealed by a hat and sunglasses, leading many users to remark that he appears just different enough to attract attention. One fan has even nicknamed the alleged double "Unsure".

“Usher you can’t fool New York, that’s not you bro, I want my money back,” one X user wrote.

“Usher, why’d you have to play us all like that last night? That is NOT Usher,” a second fan said on TikTok.

“The Usher clone stuff is hilarious because I was watching someone’s live of the show last night and was thinking during his first set something was off about him,” a third person commented.

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Usher reacts to clone body rumors

Addressing the rumours, the artist said, "Ya’ll are funny, “clone? They can’t clone this?”

“How ya’ll come up with this? AI ain’t that advanced,” he commented on an Instagram post by Power 105.1 that was discussing who was truly performing on stage.

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Usher is co-headlining the "Raymond & Brown Tour" with Chris Brown. This North American stadium tour commenced on June 26 in Denver and is set to run through December, featuring performances in major cities such as Detroit, Washington, DC, and Toronto.

In 2024, Usher was subjected to similar accusations when fans raised doubts about whether he had utilized a body double on stage during the Past Present Future tour. This tour was postponed after he experienced a neck injury during rehearsals, necessitating the postponement of the first performances in Atlanta.

“My hope was that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night,” Yeah singer stated at the time. “Unfortunately, the injury hasn’t healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week.”

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