Elon Musk’s one-word reply to robots tearing up stage at US-born singer’s concert in China

A video of a group of robots stealing the spotlight at a concert of US-born singer-songwriter Wang Leehom in China has stunned many, including Elon Musk. Reacting to a video from the event, the Tesla CEO dropped a one-word response. Robots dancing at a concert in China. (Screengrab (X))

Musk reacted to a post on X that read, “Robots in China are doing it all now, even dancing on stage like pros. Here Unitree robots doing Webster flips and are performing at Chinese-American singer Wang Leehom’s concert in Chengdu.”

What did Elon Musk say?

Re-sharing the tweet, the world’s richest man simply wrote, “Impressive.”

What does the video show?

The video captures an army of robots dressed in baggy pants and sparkling overshirts. They are seen pulling off dance moves effortlessly. What is intriguing to watch is how the dance moves of the robots are blending with the steps of the human performers on stage.

Why use robots at a concert?

A statement issued on the singer’s website read, “Wang Leehom created a truly unforgettable moment at his Chengdu concert, part of the ongoing Best Place Tour, by dancing live with robotic dancers on stage. The performance marked a rare example of a Robotic Dancer in concert, blending advanced technology with powerful live music.”

How did the audience react?

The statement continued, “The Chengdu audience responded with thunderous applause, capturing the moment on their phones and sharing it widely online. Many fans praised the performance as one of the most creative highlights of the Best Place Tour, showing how music and technology can merge seamlessly.”

How did social media react?

The post prompted a series of responses on social media, including many mentioning Optimus. It is a bipedal humanoid robot being developed by Tesla, Elon Musk’s company.

An individual wrote, “Elon, we need a robot Olympics so that robots can compete with each other at different tasks.” Another added, “The real US vs. China's battle isn’t about AI. It’s about dancing robots.” A third expressed, “They got nothing on Optimus.” A fourth commented, “Holy smokes, we need a Tesla bot to dance better than those guys!”

About Unitree G1:

According to the official website, it is a “Humanoid agent AI avatar” which is priced at “$13.5K”. The company boasts that the robot offers flexibility beyond that of ordinary people, utilises accelerated robotics technology backed by AI to continually upgrade and evolve, and features dexterous hands.