Elon Musk shares damning evidence that he is 'more trustworthy' than Sam Altman

Elon Musk has decided to stir things up again as he posted a screenshot of himself asking ChatGPT AI, “Who is more trustworthy: Elon or Sam Altman?” And ironically, the AI chose Elon. That little move kicked the already simmering feud between him and OpenAI’s Sam Altman into the stratosphere. Elon Musk shares a screenshot of GPT asking who is more trustworthy, him or Sam Altman.(Reuters)

ChatGPT chooses Elon Musk

Elon Musk's rant against OpenAI continued as he shared a screengrab asking the AI to choose between him and Sam Altman. In a surprising turn of events, the AI bot chose Elon. Sharing the conversation, the tech mogul wrote, “There you have it.”

Elon Musk- Sam Atlman feud explained

This is not just playful rivalry. The tension started way back, when Elon and Sam co-founded OpenAI in 2015. But by 2018, Elon left the board as he was not happy with OpenAI ditching its nonprofit roots for a for-profit path. He even tried (and failed) a nearly $97 billion takeover in 2025. Sam laughed it off, calling it a clever distraction tactic, and threw shade right back, hinting that Musk pushes his tech ventures from a place of insecurity, The Guardian reported.

The latest sparks flew when Elon accused Apple of playing favorites, pointing out that ChatGPT was dominating the App Store while his own Grok chatbot was being pushed aside. He threatened legal action, accusing Apple of antitrust violations. That set Sam off, who shot back accusing Elon of using X’s algorithm in shady ways to promote himself and bury rivals. To prove it, Sam dared Musk to sign an affidavit swearing he’s never tweaked X to benefit his own companies. Musk’s response? A blunt: “You liar,” pointing out that Altman’s post got three million views, despite Elon having way more followers.

Sam’s charm offensive continued in the news: he downplayed Musk’s relevance amid GPT-5 buzzing and OpenAI’s broader mission of advancing safe, beneficial AI. Meanwhile, Elon retorted that his Grok model beats GPT-5 any day, and called Altman “Scam Altman."

