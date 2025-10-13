Eminem’s daughter Alaina Scott announces she’s expecting first baby with husband Matt Moeller

Eminem’s family is growing again. His daughter, Alaina Scott, who is 32 years old, announced via an Instagram post on Sunday that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Matt Moeller. The post featured images of the couple in a field holding a small baby onesie. Eminem’s daughter Alaina Scott expecting her first child. (Instagram/alainamariescott)

In the caption, Alaina wrote, “For months, I’ve carried a tiny heartbeat inside me, one that has already changed mine in every possible way. There’s something indescribable about knowing there’s a little life growing, dreaming, and becoming.”

She added that she feels incredibly grateful for the blessing and can’t wait to meet “Baby M.”

Alaina and Matt got married in 2023 after dating for several years. Even before they were married, the couple shared that they had always wanted to start a family, and this pregnancy marks a significant step in their journey.

A message filled with love and gratitude

In her touching announcement, Alaina expressed deep emotion about becoming a mother, describing the experience as both humbling and life-changing. She wrote that carrying a new life has made her “more grateful than ever,” calling it a blessing she and Matt had prayed for “for so long.”

Eminem’s growing family and his role as a grandfather

Eminem, now 52, adopted Alaina when she was a child. She is the daughter of Dawn Scott, Kim Scott’s late twin sister, and has long been a central figure in the rapper’s life. The Grammy winner once told Rolling Stone that he has “full custody of my niece” and that she had been part of his family from birth.

This will be Eminem’s second grandchild. His younger daughter, Hailie Jade, welcomed her son, Elliot Marshall McClintock, earlier this year. The proud dad even revealed Hailie’s pregnancy in a music video, where she gave him a Detroit Lions jersey with “Grandpa” written on the back.

With another grandchild on the way, fans have flooded social media with congratulations, celebrating a softer side of the legendary rapper.

FAQs

Who is Alaina Scott?

Alaina Scott is Eminem’s eldest daughter, adopted from his ex-wife Kim Scott’s late twin sister, Dawn Scott.

Who is Alaina Scott married to?

She is married to Matt Moeller. The couple tied the knot in 2023.

Is this Eminem’s first grandchild?

No, this will be his second grandchild. His daughter Hailie Jade had a baby earlier in 2025.