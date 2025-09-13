Employee alleges Pakistani-origin manager in US harasses Indians, makes ‘culturally insensitive remarks’

An employee alleged that a Pakistani-origin manager based in the US has been harassing Indians on the team by using “sensitive words, and culturally insensitive remarks." The worker further claimed that the manager takes up every chance to shame the Indians, but never in front of the management. An employee alleged that a Pakistani-origin manager is harassing the Indians on the team. (Unsplash)

“Pak manager harassing Indians using sensitive words, culturally insensitive remarks, and shaming Indians on the team,” the employee wrote, giving a gist of the long post shared on Reddit.

In the Reddit post, the employee claimed that the manager often makes backhanded remarks. “He has been making these little remarks stereotyping Indian employees, like implying we ‘don’t get things’.”

The user asked people what to do in the scenario: escalate the matter to HR and management or leave the organisation and search for a new job.

What did social media say?

An individual suggested, “First, you have to check with other Indians in the team. If 50% of them agree with you, escalate or else start job hunting. All the best.” The OP replied, “I did with other team members based here. As I mentioned, many others also feel the same way.”

Another added, “The US has strict workplace standards and laws against discrimination, racism, and bias. Document such instances, record audio and videos. Collaborate and corroborate with your fellow team members subject to this behaviour and escalate it to the US teams and the individual's line manager. You need to stand up to such behaviour.”

A third asked, “What insensitive remarks did he pass?” The OP posted, “Initially started with saying ‘Indians don’t understand what he communicates’. Then he said, “Indians don’t communicate in good English and we lack skills”. However, it is the opposite. He blabbers in circles. Never gets to the point. Then he commented about how we look and remarked about South Indian tradition.” A fourth wrote, “Document all the remarks he makes and have proof.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)