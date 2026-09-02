Erin Piacenti’s killer posted about ‘stabbing others for no reason’ months before attack

Pamela Cisneros shared a series of chilling rants on Facebook months before fatally stabbing Bank of America VP Erin Piacenti in a random attack in Times Square.

Pamela Cisneros, who had a history of mental health challenges, fatally stabbed a woman and injured a man in Times Square.

Erin Piacenti, a 32-year-old Bank of America Vice President, was fatally stabbed in an unprovoked attack near 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue on Monday afternoon (local time), the New York Post reported.

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The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros, first attacked a 68-year-old male tourist with kitchen knives near a West 41st Street subway exit before moving on to target Piacenti.

Responding officers engaged Cisneros for approximately four minutes, but she refused to drop the weapons, threatening to kill the officers. She was subsequently shot dead by police.

(Also read: Erin Piacenti: Bank of America reacts as VP killed in Times Square stabbing - 5 things to know)

Times Square killer’s chilling posts

Months before killing Bank of America VP Erin Piacenti, Pamela Cisneros had shared a series of Facebook posts where she rambled about religion, the meaning of life, and more.

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{{^usCountry}} In one post, she spoke about “stabbing others for no reason”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In one post, she spoke about “stabbing others for no reason”. {{/usCountry}}

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“There is news of war, pestilence, earthquakes, the diminished [stet] love of people to the point of stabbing others for no reason, sex slavery in this country and around the globe, widespread drug use, persecution of the Christian believer on a global scale, worldwide hunger, homelessness, etc,” Cisneros said in the post dated November 30, 2025.

“You can read it for yourself in the Holy Bible that warns about the end times,’’ said Cisneros.

In another post, the mom of three wrote: “The enemy of our souls, Satan, knows that his ending is near and would like to take as many souls to hell as possible. This is the reason that some people hear voices to either kill someone or themselves or tell people lies such as you have sinned to much to be accepted by Christ and enter the kingdom of God.”

A history of mental health incidents

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NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch noted that Cisneros had a documented history of mental health incidents with the police dating back to 2018 and 2019, though no prior arrests.

(Also read: Who was Pamela Cisneros? Times Square stabbing suspect identified: ‘She had a history of mental health issues’)

"During the encounter, she told the officers, 'I'm not dropping anything. I would rather kill both of you.' She repeated, 'I will kill you,'" said Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch on Monday.

The elderly victim, who was visiting from out of town with his wife, is currently in stable condition at a hospital.

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Pamela Cisneros, 49, had a pair of kitchen knives and stabbed the first victim, the 68-year-old man, in the abdomen after he exited the subway on West 41st Street. After this, Cisneros continued up to 42nd Street and fatally stabbed Piacenti, The Post said.

(With inputs from ANI)