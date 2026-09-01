Who was Pamela Cisneros? Times Square stabbing suspect identified: ‘She had a history of mental health issues’

Jessica Tisch, the police commissioner of New York City, called the stabbings "random and unprovoked" actions committed by a woman with a history of mental health issues.

Police in New York City shot and killed a woman on Monday after she stabbed two people in Times Square, said city officials during a press conference.

Who was Pamela Cisneros? The suspect, named as 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros from Queens, brandished two knives while approaching a 68-year-old man in Times Square, stabbing him in the abdomen, according to Tisch. Shortly thereafter, she also stabbed a woman in the stomach.

Shortly thereafter, law enforcement engaged with Cisneros in an attempt to halt her actions. According to authorities, they conversed with her for about four minutes, yet were unsuccessful in persuading her to relinquish her knives.

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Tisch, who examined the body camera recordings of the event, said that Cisneros stated to the officers: “I’m not dropping anything, I would rather kill both of you.”

Several officers attempted to incapacitate Cisneros using stun guns. However, she persisted in advancing towards them while wielding the knives. Subsequently, two officers discharged their service firearms at Cisneros. This incident was recorded on body cameras, as noted by Tisch.

Several videos shared on social media showed Cisneros, dressed in a pink shirt, jeans, and carrying a crossbody purse, as she waved weapons in front of law enforcement and a large gathering of spectators. She was shot after she started limping toward the officers while holding the knives.