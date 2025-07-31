Fort Lauderdale crash: Influencer Beverly Slaughter arrested, faces 14 charges in fatal hit-and-run case

Influencer Beverly Yvonne Slaughter was arrested on July 29, three months after the 25-year-old ran away from a deadly crash, Local 10 reported. The outlet said that Beverly Slaughter was arrested by Fort Lauderdale police officials on over a dozen charges. She was being held in Broward Main Jail as of Wednesday morning. Influencer Beverly Yvonne Slaughter(X/@WSeptember35766)

Beverly Slaughter arrested: All about the case

The fatal hit-and-run took place on April 29, just after 1 AM local time. Slaughter was speeding in a Mercedes-Benz S-Class along West Sunrise Boulevard at Northwest 24th Avenue. She ran a red light and hit a Nissan Altima that was making a left turn “with a solid green” signal.

Four people were in the vehicle. After the crash, all four injured victims were sent to Broward Health Medical Center. On May 2, one person died after being taken off life support. Their name was redacted from documents present on the Broward Clerk of Courts website.

After the crash, Slaughter ran off. Police who quickly arrived at the crash scene followed her as she was “walking extremely discreet between a bushy fence line and a concrete wall” of a McDonald’s parking lot nearby.

Slaughter told the police that her boyfriend had told her to flee. As per Motor Biscuit, her license was suspended. The model and influencer had been driving on a suspended license since 2021.

Beverly Slaughter arrested: Charges against her

Slaughter now faces 14 charges in total. This includes counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving death, vehicular homicide and driving while license suspended, causing death.

Citing her suspended license, prosecutors with the Broward State Attorney’s Office have filed a motion for pre-trial detention. Assistant State Attorney Ross Weiner wrote in the motion that the facts “indicate a disregard for the safety of the community.” He added that “there are no conditions of release reasonably sufficient to protect the community from the risk of physical harm.”

FAQs:

Why was Beverly Slaughter arrested?

She was arrested for causing a fatal hit-and-run.

What has Beverly Slaughter been charged with?

She is facing 14 charges, including vehicular homicide and driving while her license was suspended, causing death.

Where is Beverly Slaughter now?

As of Wednesday morning, she was being held in Broward Main Jail.