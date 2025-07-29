Delta Airlines' Indian-origin pilot Rustom Bhagwagar arrested on charges of child sex abuse in San Francisco

A Delta Airlines co-pilot, Rustom Bhagwagar, was arrested on Saturday night (local time) shortly after his flight landed at San Francisco International Airport, following a federal child sex abuse investigation. Delta Air Lines co-pilot Rustom Bhagwagar arrested in San Francisco(X/@BreannaMorello and Bloomberg)

Federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and sheriff’s deputies boarded the Boeing 757-300 and stormed the cockpit, where they arrested the pilot.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the 34-year-old was taken into custody at around 9:35 PM after Flight 2809 arrived from an undisclosed location, USA Today reported.

“The officers and agents were pushing their way up through the aisle and into the cockpit with badges, guns, and different agency vests/markings, where they cuffed the co-pilot before leading him away,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported, citing an eyewitness's account.

Also Read | Stunned passengers watch as Delta pilot is arrested after flight lands in San Francisco

Accused of multiple child sex offences

Rustom Bhagwagar faces five counts of oral copulation with a child under the age of 10, according to a statement by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, cited by USA Today.

The statement added that the arrest follows a three-month investigation that began in April when officials received a complaint regarding sex crimes against a child.

Also Read | US: Delta Air Lines pilot held on child sex abuse charges

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said HSI agents coordinated with deputies to obtain access to the airport and aircraft, CBS News Bay Area reported. “Detectives later learned that Bhagwagar was an airline pilot and was due to fly into SFO on Saturday evening,” the sheriff’s office told CBS News.

Delta Airlines responds

In a statement to CBS News, Delta Air Lines said, “Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful conduct and will fully cooperate with law enforcement. We are appalled by reports of the charges related to the arrest, and the individual in question has been suspended pending an investigation.”

The airline said it would defer further comment to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s and Sheriff's offices.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office confirmed to CBS News that Bhagwagar is currently being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on USD 5 million bail.