Greenwood plane crash: What happened at East Main Street and Sheek Road? Videos emerge

The Greenwood Fire Department and other officials investigated a reported plane crash near the intersection of East Main Street and Sheek Road, west of Interstate 65 and close to Indy South Greenwood Airport on Wednesday. The crash was first reported around 10:45 AM local time. Videos from the scene showed several officers on the scene. Details about the plane have not been revealed yet. A small plane crashed in Greenwood, Indiana on Wednesday(Unsplash)

The fire department confirmed that the crash took place near the intersection of Main Street and Sheek Road.

“PLANE CRASH⛔️⛔️ GFD on scene a confirmed plane crash - Main St & Sheek Rd. Crews are investigating. MEDIA STAGING: White Castle - 105 Sheek Road,”it noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

13News cited an official to confirm that at least one person was killed in the small plane crash. Jason Holtzleiter, Greenwood deputy police chief, said that the plane crashed into a grassy area between Circle K gas station and the drainage pond behind it.

“It is lucky the plane didn’t crash into the building,” Holtzleiter added. As per local media reports, preliminary data suggests that the plane likely took off from the Greenwood airport and crashed. The cause behind the accident is not known yet.

The Greenwood police and fire departments and the Johnson County Coroner’s Office are at the scene investigating.

“Greenwood Fire: 1 dead after reported plane crash I was 200 feet from this and missed even hearing or seeing it the Local Wendy's crew saw it I saw her running to get help so sad for the family,” a local posted on social media.

“Right now Greenwood Fire tells us a plane crashed at Main Street & Park Blvd killing 1 person in a Cessna. The crash happened near Greenwood Municipal Airport. The FAA is headed to the scene,” a local reporter tweeted.