Watch a tornado rip through Fort Lauderdale as storms move across Florida in dramatic video

As a storm swept across Florida, unleashing its devastating aftermath on January 6, a swirling vortex touched down in the heart of the city, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. On Saturday, a massive tornado struck Fort Lauderdale, Florida, prompting a tornado alert from the National Weather Service around 5:45 p.m. Many local residents documented the storm by capturing videos of the event. Twister Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale(Twitter (X))

Watch Tornado damage homes in Fort Lauderdale amidst Florida storms

On Saturday night, a tornado touched down in Fort Lauderdale, which is located just west of the intersection of Las Olas Boulevard and the Intracoastal Waterway. Homes were damaged, power lines snapped, and debris scattered as the twister made its way to the heart of the city. Although there haven't been any injuries recorded as of yet, residents anticipate receiving multiple reports of potential damage once the storm calms down. The full extent of the damage is currently unclear.

Videos shared by residents on social media depict a large tornado in the downtown area causing a ruckus, and leaving behind flames and sparks. Take a look!

Florida Storms update

According to the Sun Sentinel, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Garrett Pingol stated that the tornado developed over land shortly before 6 p.m. He said “As it gained strength, it “made contact with some structures, power lines and marine vessels in that immediate area” before moving east until it hit the ocean.”

The publication further updated that by the time of reporting no injuries and displacements came to light. Earlier, amidst storm concerns, Fort Lauderdale received reports of a boat in distress and roof damage on a house. Pingol reported that “Fire Rescue got calls about a boat damaged on Las Olas Circle and a house with a damaged roof on Southeast 10th Street. They checked the boats in the Las Olas basin and confirmed no injuries.” The National Weather Service recognized reports and radar signals indicating a potential tornado near Federal Highway and Las Olas. However, they mentioned an official confirmation would come on Sunday after investigators assess the situation.