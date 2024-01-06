Alaska Airline responds to its Boeing 737 Max's mid-air emergency, 'we are investigating'



Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 were jolted from their seats Friday afternoon when a window abruptly shattered, letting in cold air and debris. The plane, en route from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California was at cruising altitude when the incident occurred. After the incident, Alaska Airlines released a statement. They confirmed that all 171 passengers and 6 crew members landed safely. The airline citing that they emphasize safety as a top priority is investigating the incident. Further details will be provided as the investigation progresses. Shattered window on Alaska Airlines' Boeing 737 MAX prompts safe landing. Photographer(X)

Alaska Airline responds to mid-air emergency

Within minutes of the news breaking, causing chaos on the internet and families rushing to find information about their loved ones, the airline released a statement reassuring that the situation is under control. They said, “The aircraft landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 171 guests and 6 crew members. The safety of our guests and employees is always our primary priority, so while this type of occurrence is rare, our flight crew was trained and prepared to safely manage the situation. We are investigating what happened and will share more information as it becomes available.”

What happened inAlaska Airline's Boeing 737 aircraft

A window broke in the middle of the flight, leading to a drop in cabin pressure and making the pilot perform an emergency landing at Portland International Airport on Friday evening. This incident happened on Alaska flight 1282, a Boeing 737-9 MAX.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to KPTV, there was a loud thud and a hole appeared in the plane's wall when the window shattered. This happened when the plane was flying at 16,000 feet. Fortunately, the seat near the window was empty, but a child sitting nearby was reportedly pulled by the suction. So far no injuries have been reported. Some passengers also lost their phones, which were sucked out of the plane. The oxygen masks in the plane dropped enabling passengers to breathe. The aircraft was carrying 174 passengers and 6 crew members.

