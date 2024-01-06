Alaska Airline's Boeing 737 aircraft's window blows out mid-air, makes emergency landing

A window shattered on an Alaska Airlines plane flying from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California, causing a loss of cabin pressure and forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing back at Portland International Airport on Friday evening. Shattered window on Alaska Airlines' Boeing 737 MAX prompts safe landing. Photographer(X)

The incident occurred on Alaska flight 1282, a Boeing 737-9 MAX that had been certified by the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) in November 2023, just two months before the flight, according to FAA records available online.

Passengers on board the plane told KPTV that they heard a loud bang and saw a hole in the wall of the plane, where a window had blown out at an altitude of 16,000 feet. A child sitting near the window was reportedly pulled by the suction, and his shirt was torn off. Some passengers also lost their phones, which were sucked out of the plane. A seat next to the window was also blown out due to decompression.

The plane’s oxygen masks dropped down, and many passengers used them as they waited for the plane to return to the airport. The plane was carrying 174 passengers and 6 crew members.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Alaska Airlines acknowledged the incident on X and said they would provide more details as they become available.

Videos shared on social media showed passengers wearing oxygen masks and sitting calmly as the plane landed safely. The hole in the wall of the plane was clearly visible, with the lights of Portland shining through.

The Boeing 737 Max is one of the most popular aircraft models in the world, but it has also been plagued by safety issues and controversies. In 2018 and 2019, two fatal crashes involving the 737 Max killed a total of 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia. The crashes were linked to a faulty system called MCAS, which pushed the nose of the plane down without the pilots’ control.

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide for 20 months, the longest suspension in aviation history, while Boeing faced investigations and lawsuits. In 2021, Boeing agreed to pay $2.5 billion to settle criminal charges that it hid crucial information about the MCAS from regulators and the public.

One Boeing employee said in an internal message that the 737 Max was “designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys.”

Boeing made changes to the MCAS and other systems and the 737 Max was cleared to fly again in late 2020. The incident on Alaska Flight 1282 raises new questions about the safety and reliability of the 737 Max.