Jeffrey Epstein list: Court doc reveals Prince Andrew spent 'weeks' at Epstein's residence

The scandal surrounding Prince Andrew and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein has resurfaced after new court documents were unsealed on Friday in New York. Newly released documents name Prince Andrew in Epstein lawsuit(AP/Reuters)

The documents include a deposition from Juan Alessi, a former employee of Epstein, who claimed that Prince Andrew had spent “week” and had regular massages at the late financier’s Florida mansion.

Alessi worked as a housekeeper at Epstein’s Palm Beach property, where he said he met both Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York. He said they were friends with Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently facing trial for sex trafficking charges.

‘Prince Andrew spent weeks with us’

In a 2009 deposition, Alessi was asked if Prince Andrew and Sarah ever had massages at the mansion. He answered, “Prince Andrew did.”

“I think Sarah was there only once and for a short time. I don’t think she slept in there. I cannot remember,” he continued.

“I think she was visiting Wellington and she came to the house, and we met her.

“But Prince Andrew, yes, Prince Andrew spent weeks with us”, he said, adding that he would sleep in the main guest bedroom.

He said the prince would have “daily massages” during his stays. When asked if he sometimes had more than one a day, he said, “I can’t remember if he had more than one, but I think it was just a massage for him.”

“We set up the tables and…”

He also said he did not remember if Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s accusers, was at the house when the prince was there. Giuffre has alleged that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17, which he has vehemently denied. He also reached a settlement with Giuffre in 2022 without admitting any liability.

The unsealed documents also reveal how Maxwell dodged questions about her sexual relationship with Epstein and others. She was repeatedly grilled by Giuffre’s lawyer, Sigrid McCawley about what she knew of Epstein’s sexual activities.