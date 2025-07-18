San Antonio crash: 4 dead, 18 injured in fatal highway crash, armed suspect on the loose

San Antonio crash: Several people were killed and more than a dozen others injured after a stolen car slammed into a transport bus on a San Antonio, Texas highway, police said, according to USA Today report. Several people were killed after a stolen Camaro wrecked into a small bus pulling a trailer.(Unsplash)

Around 2 p.m. on July 17, a white Camaro that had been reported stolen and had four people inside hit a bus pulling a trailer on South Interstate 35 in the Leon Creek area, according to San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus.

McManus said two people died at the scene and 18 others were injured. Later that night, two more people died, according to News 4 and KSAT.

What we know about suspect

The Chief of Police updated about the accident on X and wrote, “Major crash with fatalities 35S over Leon Creek. Prelim info is stolen Camaro wrecked into a small bus pulling a trailer. Two deceased, 18 transported to hospitals. Age range of victims young children to seniors. Four suspects in Camaro fled scene. One was armed. Avoid area!!”

McManus said the four people who were inside the stolen Camaro ran from the crash site and were still being searched for as of Thursday afternoon. He also said one of the suspects had an assault rifle. Police said the Camaro was speeding when it hit the bus.

Transportes Guerra issues statement

According to a Facebook post by the bus company, Transportes Guerra, the bus was traveling from Fort Worth to Mexico.

A post on Facebook from the bus company, Transportes Guerra, said, “Through this medium, we inform you that today we had an accident and if you have family members coming with us from Fort Worth to Mexico, please contact us at the office numbers 8303195168, 8621097187, or 6827581055. Thank you in advance. We are continuing with the routes at this time. We will keep you informed of any issues through this medium.”