Founder hails employee for being online on wedding day, internet calls it ‘awful’

A founder is facing a wave of backlash after praising an employee for logging into work on his wedding day. While the founder hailed the move as a sign of "special ownership" and genuine excitement for their project, social media users have labelled the incident "awful." Despite the founder’s claim that the employee was on approved leave and was voluntarily online for work communication, the viral exchange has reignited a fierce debate over toxic work culture and the lack of boundaries in the tech industry.

The founder shared that the employee was online despite having fully approved PTO. (X/@AY_Orbach)

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“One of our team just got married today… and still popped online for a bit,” Aj Orbach, co-founder of Ohio-based firm Triple Whale, wrote.

Also Read: Techie says laid-off big tech employees are making job hunt harder for freshers: ‘Not even getting rejection mails’

He added, “Not because anyone asked. Is on fully approved PTO. Just genuinely excited about what they’re building. That kind of ownership is special. Also told them to log off.”

Orbach shared a screenshot of a conversation between him and the employee, in which he asks, “How is it going?” The employee replies, “It's going, got married this morning/afternoon but I am back online.”

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{{^usCountry}} How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Social media wasn’t happy about the founder’s post. Many argued that worrying about your work on the day of the wedding was not admirable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media wasn’t happy about the founder’s post. Many argued that worrying about your work on the day of the wedding was not admirable. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Zoho issues clarification after Bengaluru founder claims Zoho Books error led to financial loss {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Zoho issues clarification after Bengaluru founder claims Zoho Books error led to financial loss {{/usCountry}}

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An X user wrote, “That’s awful. One lucky partner. Another added, “His marriage is not gonna end well.”

A third posted, “This is the saddest most pathetic s**t I've seen in quite a while.” A fourth expressed, “Genuinely one of the most pathetic things I’ve ever seen on this app. In that saying something, you should be embarrassed."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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