Founder who once worked 12-hour shifts at sea shares how he built $13 million business: ‘Achieved my American dream’

A Chinese immigrant entrepreneur who once worked gruelling 12-hour shifts on fishing boats in Alaska has shared how he built a multi-million-dollar restaurant business in the United States. In a conversation with Business Insider, Jack Ng, who is now the founder of NGMA Group, recalled growing up in extreme poverty in rural China, where his family lived on a rice paddy without electricity or running water.

Jack Ng is now the founder of NGMA Group.(Representational image/Unsplash)

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“The idea of coming to America felt like going into space. It was a dream that was almost unimaginable,” Jack told Business Insider.

He shared that the dream became a reality when he was 12, after his uncle, who owned a Chinese restaurant in Washington, sponsored his parents’ work visas. He moved to the US with them, leaving behind 4 siblings.

Jack recalled that adjusting to life in a new country was far from easy, as he struggled with language barriers. “Other than my cousin, it felt like I was the only Asian kid in the whole school district. I spoke no English and often fell asleep in class. I couldn't help it, as I listened to the teacher speak for six hours in a language I didn't understand,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Eventually, I learned English through work and friends, but I still didn't graduate from high school,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Eventually, I learned English through work and friends, but I still didn't graduate from high school,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} (Also Read: US man relocates to Thailand with family for early retirement but finds it unfulfilling: 'I had a lot of anxiety') 12-hour shifts on fishing boats to achieving the American dream {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also Read: US man relocates to Thailand with family for early retirement but finds it unfulfilling: 'I had a lot of anxiety') 12-hour shifts on fishing boats to achieving the American dream {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The entrepreneur said that soon after arriving in the US, he began working at his uncle’s restaurant and took up his first job outside the family at 14. He was determined to save money and build something of his own, so he later joined a fishing crew in Alaska’s Bering Sea. “I always worked hard, but I didn't really have an education. I knew I needed to save money and start my own company,” he told the outlet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The entrepreneur said that soon after arriving in the US, he began working at his uncle’s restaurant and took up his first job outside the family at 14. He was determined to save money and build something of his own, so he later joined a fishing crew in Alaska’s Bering Sea. “I always worked hard, but I didn't really have an education. I knew I needed to save money and start my own company,” he told the outlet. {{/usCountry}}

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In Alaska, Jack said that the work was physically exhausting. He endured seasickness and long stretches of 12-hour shifts for months at a time. “But when I came back from those three months, I had about $15,000 in my bank account. That was a lot of money at the time,” he said, noting that the earnings made the hardship worthwhile.

Then, after 2 years, Jack said that he had saved around $60,000, which he used to open his first restaurant, China City, at the age of 21. He said that the initial phase was tough, but he gradually expanded, opening more locations and refining his business by learning from established restaurants.

“The first year was difficult, and we didn't make much money. Still, opening that restaurant felt like I had achieved my American dream,” he said.

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Today, at 48, the entrepreneur shared that he owns 5 restaurants in Washington and enjoys financial stability. He also revealed that in 2025, he made more than $13 million in sales. “I've built a good team around me and have financial security that allows me to travel back to China when I want. I could retire, but that doesn't sound fun,” he said.

Looking ahead, Jack said that he hopes that his 22-year-old son, who already works at one of the restaurants, will eventually take over the business. However, he insisted that hands-on experience, from cooking to washing dishes, is essential before stepping into a leadership role. “You have to always be ready to jump in and work hard,” Jack said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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