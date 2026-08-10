Free cooking classes, game room and more: Woman gives tour of Google’s San Francisco office

A woman's tour of Google's San Francisco office has gone viral after she showed off the tech giant's workplace amenities, including free meals, snacks, cooking classes and a 'Back to the Future'-themed meeting space.

The woman shared the video after visiting a Google office in San Francisco. (Instagram/@katarine_emanuela_klitzke)

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Taking to Instagram, Katarine Emanuela Klitzke shared the video after visiting a Google office in San Francisco. "While in San Francisco last week I had to stop at a @google office and check it out how their free food actually was!" she wrote in the caption of the post.

In the video, Katarine shared that employees are offered three meals a day, along with free snacks available throughout the day. But before showing the food, she showed viewers around the office and highlighted some of its amenities.

First, she pointed out a car from 'Back to the Future' that doubles as a meeting space. She also showed an art-and-craft area next to a rooftop and a room dedicated to board games. She said that employees can borrow the games to play at home or join other Google employees for board-game sessions on Thursdays.

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{{^usCountry}} She then showed the office's restrooms, which appeared to have toiletries such as toothpaste, toothbrushes and hand lotion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She then showed the office's restrooms, which appeared to have toiletries such as toothpaste, toothbrushes and hand lotion. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: Google employee forgets mouse at Bengaluru office, shows how vending machine comes to her rescue)

What does Google's free food look like?

Then, moving on to the food, Katarine shared that every floor has a separate kitchen, where employees can access healthy snacks and cold drinks. She also highlighted flavoured water, coffee machines and snack bars stocked with fruits, chips, chocolate bars and granola bars. The office also offered cooking classes, which she said are free for employees.

She then showed the meals served at the office. According to her, breakfast options included eggs, yoghurt, fruits, baked goods and croissants, while lunch featured pizza, salad bars, shrimp, risotto, poke bowls and ramen, among other choices. "So yeah, the Google food is totally worth the hype," she said at the end of the video.

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(Also Read: Google techie gives tour of office micro kitchen, calls snack section a ‘huge test of willpower’)

Social media reactions

While several aspects of the office tour caught users' attention, some commenters questioned whether such amenities necessarily translate into a better work-life balance.

"Yes fun amenities BUT your deadlines and projects are laser focused and you won't be relaxing. It's survival and only a season very rarely a career," one user commented.

"Anyone who is in the office long enough to need eat all 3 meals a day needs help, or doesn't value their time and health," wrote another.

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"Bro wdym BTTF Time Machine as a meeting space who thought of that?!" said a third user.