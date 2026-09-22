From cashier to $1 million salary: Home Depot exec's 'perfect' LinkedIn profile goes viral

A senior Home Depot executive is going viral on social media after her decades-long career at the company was hailed as a “perfect LinkedIn profile”. Ann-Marie Campbell, senior executive vice president at Home Depot, has spent nearly four decades at the company, rising from a part-time cashier to the C-suite.

Ann-Marie Campbell is a senior executive vice president at Home Depot. (LinkedIn/Ann-Marie Campbell)

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A screenshot highlighting Campbell’s career progression was shared on X by the Acquired podcast. It showed her 40-year journey at Home Depot, prompting users to praise her steady rise within the same company.

According to a report by Fortune, Campbell’s career at Home Depot began in 1985 when she was a Jamaican immigrant living in South Florida. She was reportedly earning $3.35 an hour at the time and was looking for work to help fund her college education. She joined Home Depot as a part-time cashier, earning $4.15 an hour.

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{{^usCountry}} She eventually grew to enjoy the job and continued building her career within the company. During the 1990s, Campbell became a store manager and later a district manager before moving into corporate positions in the 2000s. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She eventually grew to enjoy the job and continued building her career within the company. During the 1990s, Campbell became a store manager and later a district manager before moving into corporate positions in the 2000s. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2016, she was named executive vice president for US stores and international operations. She was then promoted to senior executive vice president in November 2023.

Campbell now earns an annual salary of just over $1 million, according to the outlet. She currently oversees Home Depot’s day-to-day operations while CEO Ted Decker is on medical leave for the “next few months.”

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Campbell’s career journey

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Campbell has previously spoken about the importance of finding work that one genuinely enjoys. “Jobs become careers when you do something you love,” she told students at Longwood University in 2014. She also urged them to use their strengths to create opportunities for themselves.

In a statement to Fortune, Campbell said that her rise from cashier to the C-suite came down to three lessons: work hard, genuinely connect with people and never stop learning. “Hard work opens the door, but you can’t do it alone. You need people around you to teach and push you,” she said.

Campbell also encouraged workers to take on difficult challenges, accept failure and learn from the experience.

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Social media reactions

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Campbell’s career trajectory drew praise from users after the screenshot was shared on X.

“Safe to say she’s been building her career from the ground up,” one user wrote.

“Love seeing this! In a world where everyone is hyped up to change employer every couple of years, it’s great to see someone who has progressed in their career and brought loyalty and value to an organisation who, by the looks of it, has been supported every step of the way. Great post,” commented another.

“Very rare, but hey, it's legendary. Two things stand out: loyalty to one entity, and why not she was progressing; the career progression is unbelievable. I guess it a rare case of perfect fit. Kind of progress akin to the police and armed forces,” wrote a third user.

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“15 promotions in 38 years. From Cashier to Sr EVP. Nobody could understand the business better, and be more invested in The Home Depot‘s success,” expressed one user.