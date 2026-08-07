'Gathering for private wake?’: Security outside Mitch McConnell’s DC home fuels online buzz after hospital release

A video showing Police officers and security staff gathered outside Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Washington, DC, residence has fueled fresh speculation about the former Senate Republican leader’s life and health. The online buzz came despite his office confirming that he has been discharged from a rehabilitation centre and is recovering at home.

An ambulance is parked outside the home of Senator Mitch McConnell as police and fire vehicles block the street on the morning when he was reported to have been taken to the hospital in Washington, D.C., on June 14, 2026. (REUTERS/Bo Erickson)

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The clip circulated widely on X on Thursday, prompting users to question why security personnel were stationed outside the residence and whether McConnell had been seen returning home.

Also read: Fact Check: Sen. Mitch McConnell falsely linked to ‘flag-draped’ dead body in viral video

Security outside McConnell's home raises questions

The video, shared by independent Capitol Hill correspondent Desirée Townsend, was captioned, “Senator Mitch McConnell's Capitol Police security detail and staff seen outside his Washington, DC residence.” Townsend credited the footage to Alysia McMillan.

The footage quickly generated several comments. Some users questioned why there had been no public sighting of the Kentucky Republican returning home.

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{{^usCountry}} One user wrote, “Are they gathering for a private wake before the big announcement??” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One user wrote, “Are they gathering for a private wake before the big announcement??” {{/usCountry}}

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Another asked, “Did anyone see him get moved?” In a similar vein, another user questioned, “How did he get home without a single sighting of move.”

A third commented, “But no video of him exiting the hospital or entering his home? Weird, given all the media attention this has gotten for nearly 2 months.”

Others speculated that McConnell has already died and wrote, “Are they gonna sneak his body out?”

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Mitch McConnell statement

The online speculation came hours after McConnell's office announced that the 84-year-old senator had been released from a rehabilitation facility following weeks of treatment after a June fall and pneumonia.

"On the advice of my doctors, I'll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I'll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business," McConnell said in a statement released Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, he voted by proxy during an Agriculture Committee markup, according to Roll Call. However, proxy votes do not count toward advancing legislation to the Senate floor, which rendered the committee unable to move forward with the farm bill under consideration.

His office did not provide a timeline for his return to Capitol Hill. The Senate is scheduled to reconvene after the August state work period in mid-September.

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Also read: Mitch McConnell health update: Netizens demand 'proof of life' video after Kentucky senator leaves rehab center

Rumors persist after official updates

McConnell's extended recovery has caused persistent online rumors about his health and political future.

Earlier this week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addressed speculation surrounding a potential Senate vacancy after social media users incorrectly suggested an August 3 deadline affected his authority to call a special election.

“I want everyone to know that this date has no legal impact on my options should there be a vacancy this year,” Beshear wrote on X, rejecting the online claims.

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Senate Majority Leader John Thune also addressed growing conspiracy theories during an interview with Gray News.

“There are, in this day and age, a lot of conspiracy theories and, of course, with doctoring and AI and all that, there's all kinds of stuff that gets done on social media,” Thune said.

He added, “I think, at the end of the day, those are issues that are between him and the people of Kentucky, the people he serves and represents.”