Gracie greets her visitors with tail wags as she hopes to find a home

Watching Gracie, the canine, walk out of the shelter with the volunteer Jayme Aiden was like the perfect ending. But the video shared by the volunteer showed that the story took a heartbreaking twist.

In the video, Jayme explained that Gracie was scheduled to be euthanized unless someone stepped forward to foster her. (Instagram | @jaymeaiden)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the video, Jayme explained that Gracie was scheduled to be euthanized unless someone stepped forward to foster her. Without much thought, she decided to step in and take Gracie home, giving the shelter dog a second chance at life.

Read More | Sergeant Snuggles GoFundMe: US family pleads for beloved pet dog's return as he is ‘sentenced to death’

Life after adoption

Gracie's life changed after Jayme fostered her, hoping to prepare her for a forever home. She was suddenly living a life she had never known. She picked out her favourite toys at the pet store, rode home in a car filled with new supplies and slowly settled into her new surroundings.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, Jayme soon realised that Gracie had missed out on many basic experiences. She did not know how to behave in a home. She chewed pillows, broke dishes and often played a little too roughly. Jayme understood that Gracie was not being difficult. She had simply never learned how to live in a family environment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Jayme soon realised that Gracie had missed out on many basic experiences. She did not know how to behave in a home. She chewed pillows, broke dishes and often played a little too roughly. Jayme understood that Gracie was not being difficult. She had simply never learned how to live in a family environment. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Jayme earned enough funds to send Gracie to a specialized training program because she was determined to give her the best possible chance.

Over time, Gracie learned new commands, became more confident and eventually graduated from the programme. The training transformed her behaviour and made her ready for adoption. Soon afterwards, a family came forward, hoping to give her a permanent home.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read more | Jimothy, the Seattle raccoon, becomes internet's newest viral star: 'Officially Made it to the Big Leagues’

How things changed

After months of work, patience and training, it finally looked like Gracie had found the happy ending everyone had hoped for. However, the story took an unexpected turn. The placement did not work out because the family was not the right fit for her, and Gracie was returned to the shelter.

The emotional video has been viewed by hundreds of people and has drawn an outpouring of support online. One user wrote under the video, “It's the saddest thing on earth 😢”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gracie is safe for now from being euthanized again, but she is still at an animal center. The caption read, “GRACIE IS SAFE❤️❤️❤️ A5779163 Baldwin Park Animal Shelter Euthanasia Date: SAFE”

Now back in her kennel, Gracie continues to greet every visitor with her puppy-dog eyes, excited tail wags and cheerful spins, hoping to find a home.

Written by: Harini Oviya