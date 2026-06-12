Grow a Garden 2 codes guide: All the active codes and how to redeem them on Roblox

Roblox players are eagerly searching for Grow a Garden 2 codes as the highly anticipated sequel is released. You may always use a few Grow a Garden 2 codes to get free gifts that will be helpful if you need a hand harvesting the finest plants.

Players are searching for redeemable codes that could unlock free rewards that will be helpful if you need a hand harvesting the finest plants in Grow a Garden 2. (X | @Neatz0)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As of June 12, 2026, Grow a Garden 2 has one active code.

The sequel to one of Roblox's most popular farming hits officially premiered on June 12, 2026, at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm CET.

The sequel is a total overhaul with new systems, a new map, and an entirely new risk structure centered around the premise that other players are now a threat.

Read more: When will Kingdom Hearts 4 release? What we know so far amid big Nintendo Direct reveal

Active Grow a Garden 2 codes

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Codes are among the easiest ways for players to receive free in-game items. Developers regularly release them during updates, milestones and special events. Rewards often include currency, boosts and other bonuses that help players expand their gardens more efficiently. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Codes are among the easiest ways for players to receive free in-game items. Developers regularly release them during updates, milestones and special events. Rewards often include currency, boosts and other bonuses that help players expand their gardens more efficiently. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to Eurogamer's updated guide, one of the Grow a Garden 2 active codes is:

1. TEAMGREENBEAN: This code can be used to get 3 Green Bean Seeds

Expired codes

There are currently no expired codes because Grow a Garden 2 was released on June 12, 2026. We'll transfer them to this section as soon as they expire.

Read more: God of War Laufey: Release date, plot, gameplay and everything we know about Sony's new PS5 spinoff

How to redeem Grow a Garden 2 codes?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Redeeming codes in Grow a Garden 2 follows a straightforward process.

1. Players must first launch the game through Roblox and locate the 'Settings' in the user interface.

2. To open the 'Settings' menu, click the cog icon at the top of the screen.

3. Once the menu opens, users can enter a valid code.

4. Enter a code into the text box at the bottom of the menu and press the 'Claim!' button.

If a code does not work, players should verify whether it has expired or whether a typing error occurred. Some rewards may also require players to restart the game before appearing in their inventory.

The sequel is completely redesigned

Grow a Garden 2 has two main changes that set it apart from the original game, which at its peak attracted 20 million players.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A simple row-based story layout was employed in the original game. That is replaced in Grow a Garden 2 by a circular map with player gardens encircling a central center with stores and important services.

It's important to remember that the circular design is more than just aesthetically pleasing. By centering everyone's farm around a common area, you increase the likelihood of both interaction and theft because there will be more foot activity close to your crops.

Stealing was a paid, mostly decorative feature in the original Grow a Garden. No one was genuinely afraid of losing their harvests. Grow a Garden 2 fully reverses that.

There is now an active threat window during the night. Other players may try to steal your harvests by entering your garden during the night.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}