God of War Laufey: Release date, plot, gameplay and everything we know about Sony's new PS5 spinoff

Sony has officially announced God of War Laufey, a new spinoff set in the God of War universe that puts Kratos' wife, Faye, in the lead role. The game was revealed during State of Play 2026 alongside a lengthy gameplay showcase. God of War Laufey is an officially confirmed PS5 spinoff, (X/ @SonySantaMonica)

What is God of War Laufey, what does trailer reveal? God of War Laufey is an officially confirmed spinoff of the God of War series, announced by Sony at State of Play 2026. The game is currently in development for PlayStation 5, according to IGN.

Sony released a 20-minute gameplay presentation showing players what it will feel like to control Laufey who is also known as Faye.

According to the official trailer description shared by IGN, “The next entry in the iconic God of War series is on the way. This time you play as Laufey (or 'Faye'), Kratos' wife and Atreus' mother. Awakening elsewhere after her body is burned, Faye must discover where she is, and how to get back to her family. God of War Laufey is currently in development for PlayStation 5.”

The trailer also introduces several unusual companions, including a talking sword and a mysterious cube-like character.

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What is the story about? According to the official description cited by MP1st, “Death was supposed to be the end, but for Laufey (Faye), warrior and wife to Kratos, a new adventure is just beginning.”

The game appears to take place in an afterlife realm for gods. Faye will attempt to escape this afterlife while searching for a way back to her family.

One of the most exciting new elements is the apparent inclusion of multiple mythologies. Two other gods that Faye encounters in this afterlife appear to belong to Asian and Egyptian mythologies, suggesting that God of War Laufey may move beyond a single mythological world for the first time, according to Game Daily.