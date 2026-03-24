What is Pokemon champions? Everything you need to know about the Nintendo switch and switch 2 game

Pokemon Champions is set to launch on Nintendo Switch on Wednesday, April 8, 2026 bringing intense Pokemon battles to a whole new level. Alongside the base game, a special Pokemon Champions + Starter Pack bundle will also be released on the same day. Pokemon Champions launches April 8 with new Mega Evolutions and cross-platform battles (Representative image/ Unsplash)

What is Pokemon Champions Pokemon Champions is a battle-focused game that uses the same classic features fans already know, like Pokemon types, Abilities, and moves. These help players create different strategies during battles. You can choose to compete seriously in Ranked Battles or just have fun in Casual Battles, depending on what you like.

Pokemon Champions: Bundle, graphics and mobile On launch day, a Pokemon Champions + Starter Pack bundle will also be available. It includes the main game along with some useful in-game bonuses like extra Pokemon storage space, an additional battle song and more, according to the official website.

Players using Nintendo Switch 2 will also get a free update which will make the game look clearer with better graphics.

A mobile version of Pokemon Champions is also being developed. Players on Nintendo Switch and mobile will be able to battle each other, thanks to cross-platform play.

Additionally, Pokemon Champions will also connect with Pokemon HOME which will allow the players to bring in certain Pokemon from past games in the series as well as from Pokemon GO and team up with them in battle.

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Pokemon Champions: New mega evolutions and abilities One of the biggest highlights of Pokemon Champions is the arrival of three powerful Mega Evolutions, all of which originally appeared in Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

Mega Meganium has a new Ability called Mega Sol, which lets it use its moves as if the weather is always harsh sunlight, giving it an advantage in battle.

Mega Emboar has the Mold Breaker Ability, which allows its moves to ignore the opponent’s Ability, so defensive effects do not stop it.

Mega Feraligatr has a newly discovered Ability called Dragonize. This turns Normal-type moves into Dragon-type moves and increases their power by 20%, making it a strong attacker in battles.

What Pokemon Champions means for competitive players The Video Game Championships (VGC) will start using Pokemon Champions as the main platform for all competitive matches from April 8, 2026.

The Indianapolis Pokemon Regional Championships will be the first official live event to use Pokemon Champions only. It will take place from May 29 to May 31 and players can register from April 1.

Pokemon Champions will also be used for all major Premier Events in the future including the North America International Championships from June 12 to June 14 and the Pokemon World Championships from August 28 to August 30.