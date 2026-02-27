Pokemon Gameboy music update: How much will new soundtrack player cost? Where to buy

In today’s Pokemon Presents livestream, The Pokemon Company introduced a special Game Boy-shaped music device as part of its broader 30th anniversary celebrations. The presentation, streamed globally on Pokemon Day, featured multiple franchise updates but one of the most nostalgic reveals was a retro-inspired soundtrack player dedicated to the original games. A person in a Pikachu character costume attends the premiere of "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" at Military Island (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The unique gadget is designed to look like a classic Game Boy and plays songs from Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue. It comes with 45 small swappable cartridges, matching the 45 tracks included in the collection. Each cartridge contains one song from the soundtrack and also features a corresponding image that appears on the device’s display screen while the music plays. This added visual touch enhances the nostalgic feel, allowing fans to relive moments from their original Pokemon journey in a hands-on way.

"We took particular care to make the audio sound just like Game Boy, so I hope you enjoy listening while swapping out cartridges," Pokemon Red and Blue composer Junichi Masuda said on the stream.

How much does it cost? As of now, The Pokemon Company has not publicly confirmed the official retail price during the livestream announcement. Fans are encouraged to check the official store listing for the most up-to-date pricing details.

Where to buy The Pokemon Red and Blue Game Music Collection is available exclusively through Pokemon Center. Customers can purchase the device directly from the Pokemon Center’s official website while supplies last.

The music device was announced alongside several other major updates including new video game titles and anniversary campaigns celebrating 30 years since the franchise first launched in Japan in 1996. However, for longtime fans, this Game Boy-style music collection stands out as a tribute to the series’ roots and its unforgettable soundtrack.

This nostalgic release is expected to attract collectors and longtime fans eager to relive the iconic Game Boy-era soundtrack in a unique a fun way.