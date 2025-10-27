Pokémon fan sells entire card collection for ₹3.8 crore: ‘From small room to making history’
A Pokémon fan in Malaysia claims to have sold his entire card collection for the staggering sum of ₹3.8 crore
A Pokémon fan in Malaysia claims to have sold his entire card collection for a staggering sum. Damiral Imran had made the news last week when he listed the collection for sale for 1.87 million ringgit ( ₹3.8 crore approximately).
Imran now claims to have found a buyer willing to pay the huge sum, according to an NST report
Pokémon fan earns big
In a Facebook post shared hours ago, the Malaysian man wrote: “My Pokémon card collection officially SOLD for RM1,870,000”.
Imran, evidently elated by the sale, described the development as historic. “From a small room in Shah Alam to making history in the Pokémon World. This is more than a sale, this is a story of passion,grind and legacy,” he wrote.
Alongside the announcement, he shared photos that show cards stacked from top to bottom in a room.
The South China Morning Post had earlier reported that his Pokémon card collection could be worth over 2 million ringgit, citing screenshots from a global card-valuation tracker called Shiny. The collection was expertly authenticated and rated for condition by the US-based service Professional Sports Authenticator
Imran had said he was willing to trade it for a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S plus additional cash. He had even received offers for 1.68 million ringgit but decided to hold off until he received a better offer.