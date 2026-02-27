Pokemon Winds and Waves update: Meet Pombon, Gecqua and Browt, the cute 10th-generation starters

The three new starters are Browt, a grass-type bird with a grumpy expression; Pombon, a fiery Pomeranian-like Pokemon; and Gecqua, a water-type gecko boasting enormous eyes and dramatic lashes.

The Pokemon Company revealed Pokemon Winds and Waves during its 30th anniversary Pokemon Presents livestream on Friday, introducing the franchise’s 10th generation of mainline games. Set for a 2027 release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2, the paired titles explore a stunning new region of island landmasses amid a vast sea, emphasizing expansive open-world adventure.

A teaser trailer highlighted the region’s vibrant ecosystems: tropical forests teeming with Tropius and Gloom, oceans dominated by a colossal Wailord, grassy plains with Tailow flocks, and a volcanic area crawling with Slugma. Other sights included a towering structure possibly serving as a gym, a coastal town linked by water bridges, and a day-night cycle showcasing evolving Pokemon appearances from dawn to dusk.

A notable addition teased in the reveal was the appearance of two uniquely styled Pikachu. One dons sunglasses, a floral shirt, and a sunhat, while the other wears a cap and dress, suggesting a possible new layer of customization. It remains unclear whether these variants will be version-exclusive or shared across both titles.

Trainers will don version-specific outfits based on gender.

Alongside the new titles, the company confirmed additional releases, including classic games like “FireRed,” “LeafGreen,” and “Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness” arriving on Nintendo Switch Online, as well as a new battle-focused title, “Pokemon Champions,” set for release on Switch and mobile devices.

“Pokemon Winds” and “Pokemon Waves” are currently slated for release in 2027, marking a major milestone moment for the franchise as it enters its fourth decade.