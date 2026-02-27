Pokemon Winds and Waves update: Meet Pombon, Gecqua and Browt, the cute 10th-generation starters
The Pokemon Company revealed Pokemon Winds and Waves during its 30th anniversary Pokemon Presents livestream on Friday
The Pokemon Company revealed Pokemon Winds and Waves during its 30th anniversary Pokemon Presents livestream on Friday, introducing the franchise’s 10th generation of mainline games. Set for a 2027 release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2, the paired titles explore a stunning new region of island landmasses amid a vast sea, emphasizing expansive open-world adventure.
Meet Pombon, Gecqua and Browt, the 10th-generation starters
The three new starters are Browt, a grass-type bird with a grumpy expression; Pombon, a fiery Pomeranian-like Pokemon; and Gecqua, a water-type gecko boasting enormous eyes and dramatic lashes.
Read More: Pokemon Gameboy music update: How much will new soundtrack player cost? Where to buy
A teaser trailer highlighted the region’s vibrant ecosystems: tropical forests teeming with Tropius and Gloom, oceans dominated by a colossal Wailord, grassy plains with Tailow flocks, and a volcanic area crawling with Slugma. Other sights included a towering structure possibly serving as a gym, a coastal town linked by water bridges, and a day-night cycle showcasing evolving Pokemon appearances from dawn to dusk.
A notable addition teased in the reveal was the appearance of two uniquely styled Pikachu. One dons sunglasses, a floral shirt, and a sunhat, while the other wears a cap and dress, suggesting a possible new layer of customization. It remains unclear whether these variants will be version-exclusive or shared across both titles.
Trainers will don version-specific outfits based on gender.
Alongside the new titles, the company confirmed additional releases, including classic games like “FireRed,” “LeafGreen,” and “Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness” arriving on Nintendo Switch Online, as well as a new battle-focused title, “Pokemon Champions,” set for release on Switch and mobile devices.
“Pokemon Winds” and “Pokemon Waves” are currently slated for release in 2027, marking a major milestone moment for the franchise as it enters its fourth decade.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More