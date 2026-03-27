PS5 pro price surge: Sony canceling Spider Man amid rising console costs? Here's the truth
Sony Group announced a fresh round of price increases for its PlayStation 5 lineup across US, UK and Japan
Sony Group announced a fresh round of price increases for its PlayStation 5 lineup, marking the second hike in under a year as rising component costs continue to pressure the gaming giant. Rumors about Sony canceling Spider Man also surfaced this week.
New prices take effect in April
Starting April 2, US consumers will see a sharp jump across the PS5 range:
Standard PS5: $649.99 (up from $549.99)
Digital Edition: $599.99
PS5 Pro: $899.99
PlayStation Portal: $249.99 (previously $199.99)
The increases will also extend to markets in Europe and Japan.
Why prices are going up
The primary driver behind the hike is the increasing cost of key components, particularly memory chips. The global push toward artificial intelligence infrastructure has shifted supply priorities, with manufacturers focusing on higher-margin data-center hardware rather than consumer electronics.
Impact on the gaming industry
Analysts warn the price surge could slow momentum in the broader gaming market, especially as consoles remain central to the ecosystem.
Recent data already signals softening demand. Sony reported that PS5 sales dropped 16% year-over-year to 8 million units during the crucial October–December holiday quarter. The console is now roughly six years into its lifecycle.
Meanwhile, Epic Games recently pointed to sluggish console sales as one factor behind its decision to cut 1,000 jobs.
Xbox price hike
Sony is not alone in raising prices. Microsoft implemented similar increases for its Xbox consoles last year, reflecting broader industry-wide cost pressures.
Sony had already raised PS5 prices by about $50 in the US in August.
How much will PS5, PS5 Digital Edition and the PS5 Pro cost?
US
PS5 – $649.99
PS5 Digital Edition – $599.99
PS5 Pro – $899.99
UK
PS5 – £569.99
PS5 Digital Edition – £519.99
PS5 Pro – £789.99
Europe
PS5 – €649.99
PS5 Digital Edition – €599.99
PS5 Pro – €899.99
Japan
PS5 – ¥97,980
PS5 Digital Edition – ¥89,980
PS5 Pro – ¥137,980
PlayStation Portal price hike
US – $249.99
UK– £219.99
Europe – €249.99
Japan – ¥39,980
Is Sony canceling Spider Man?
Meanwhile, rumors about Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios canceling Spider Man surfaced this week. Inside The Magic reported that Sony has confirmed that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (2027) will conclude the current Spider-Verse storyline centered on Miles Morales.
Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller revealed that the upcoming film is designed to wrap up the trilogy that began in 2018, effectively ending this chapter of the animated saga.
What's the truth?
However, the rumor is not true. There is no official confirmation from Sony or Marvel. Inside The Magic's report cites no source.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More