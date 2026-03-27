PS5 pro price surge: Sony canceling Spider Man amid rising console costs? Here's the truth

Sony Group announced a fresh round of price increases for its PlayStation 5 lineup, marking the second hike in under a year as rising component costs continue to pressure the gaming giant. Rumors about Sony canceling Spider Man also surfaced this week. A worker holds a Playstation 5 at a Best Buy store during Black Friday sales in Chicago, Illinois (REUTERS)

New prices take effect in April Starting April 2, US consumers will see a sharp jump across the PS5 range:

Standard PS5: $649.99 (up from $549.99)

Digital Edition: $599.99

PS5 Pro: $899.99

PlayStation Portal: $249.99 (previously $199.99)

The increases will also extend to markets in Europe and Japan.

Why prices are going up The primary driver behind the hike is the increasing cost of key components, particularly memory chips. The global push toward artificial intelligence infrastructure has shifted supply priorities, with manufacturers focusing on higher-margin data-center hardware rather than consumer electronics.

Impact on the gaming industry Analysts warn the price surge could slow momentum in the broader gaming market, especially as consoles remain central to the ecosystem.

Recent data already signals softening demand. Sony reported that PS5 sales dropped 16% year-over-year to 8 million units during the crucial October–December holiday quarter. The console is now roughly six years into its lifecycle.

Meanwhile, Epic Games recently pointed to sluggish console sales as one factor behind its decision to cut 1,000 jobs.

Xbox price hike Sony is not alone in raising prices. Microsoft implemented similar increases for its Xbox consoles last year, reflecting broader industry-wide cost pressures.

Sony had already raised PS5 prices by about $50 in the US in August.

How much will PS5, PS5 Digital Edition and the PS5 Pro cost? US PS5 – $649.99

PS5 Digital Edition – $599.99

PS5 Pro – $899.99

UK PS5 – £569.99

PS5 Digital Edition – £519.99

PS5 Pro – £789.99

Europe PS5 – €649.99

PS5 Digital Edition – €599.99

PS5 Pro – €899.99

Japan PS5 – ¥97,980

PS5 Digital Edition – ¥89,980

PS5 Pro – ¥137,980

PlayStation Portal price hike US – $249.99

UK– £219.99

Europe – €249.99

Japan – ¥39,980

Is Sony canceling Spider Man? Meanwhile, rumors about Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios canceling Spider Man surfaced this week. Inside The Magic reported that Sony has confirmed that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (2027) will conclude the current Spider-Verse storyline centered on Miles Morales.

Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller revealed that the upcoming film is designed to wrap up the trilogy that began in 2018, effectively ending this chapter of the animated saga.