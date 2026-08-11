How old is Shadow the bald eagle and where is he now? Details as mate Jackie dies at 14

Jackie, the beloved bald eagle who captured millions of hearts through Big Bear’s famous nest livestream, has died at 14 after weeks of illness. Now, fans are turning their attention to her longtime mate, 12-year-old Shadow, and wondering what comes next for him.

How old is Shadow the bald eagle?

Jackie dies at 14. (Unsplash/ Representative)

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Shadow, the famous bald eagle from the Friends of Big Bear Valley nest camera in California, is estimated to be 12 years old, having been born in 2014.

Also Read: Jackie the eagle cause of death: How did the beloved Big Bear eagle die? What authorities revealed

How did he and Jackie become a pair?

According to Los Angeles Times, Jackie became famous after Friends of Big Bear Valley installed a webcam in 2015 to watch her parents’ nest. But the pair, known as Ricky and Lucy, had already moved to another nest.

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{{^usCountry}} An eagle believed to be Jackie began spending time at the old nest, and a male eagle named Mr B. later joined her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An eagle believed to be Jackie began spending time at the old nest, and a male eagle named Mr B. later joined her. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2018, another male eagle arrived and refused to leave. Friends of Big Bear Valley described him as “an adult male intruder” who “with great tenacity, refused to leave.” He was later named Shadow after Mr B. moved on.

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Jackie and Shadow then became a pair and stayed together for eight years. They raised several chicks and worked together to rebuild and care for their nest.

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Where is Shadow now?

Jackie leaves behind her mate, Shadow, and the eaglets they raised together, including Sandy and Luna.

Her passing comes at a time of big changes back home. Sandy and Luna appear to have left the nest, a bittersweet moment shared by Friends of Big Bear Valley, the nonprofit that runs the live eagle cam. "It appears they have left the valley on their grand journey," FOBBV said. "We wish them both the best on their future adventures!"

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With the eaglets gone, Shadow has started his "summer vacation." He was spotted flying around the habitat early Thursday morning and landing on one of his favorite perch trees.

Jackie and Shadow became famous around the world thanks to a live webcam pointed at their nest in their Big Bear Lake home.

How Jackie died

Jackie died early Monday morning at an Ojai rehabilitation center after weeks of illness. In mid-July, she was found weak and unable to fly near Big Bear Lake after a fight with two younger eagles. She was rescued and taken to the Ojai Raptor Center, where doctors found she had severe anemia and gave her a blood transfusion from another eagle.

The Center shared the news in an emotional post. "We know this news will be deeply felt by the many thousands of people around the world who have followed her journey, hoped alongside us, prayed for her and supported the people caring for her," the center wrote on Instagram. “Our team is heartbroken. It has been an extraordinary privilege to care for her.”

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